A foundational factor: Buffalo has drafted well since Beane and McDermott joined the team in 2017.

"The best'' can be a fickle thing, especially when the judgments are made as a result of what happens with a ball with two points - one funny bounce, and "the best'' GM in the NFL can get bounced as well.

That's probably not happening any time soon in Buffalo, however, as acknowledged here as Pro Football Network releases its NFL front office rankings.

PFN's best of the best? The Buffalo Bills bosses, led GM Brandon Beane.

A GM in the NFL has to wear a lot of hats. Can he evaluate talent? Can he retain talent? Can he manage the salary cap? Can he manage people and egos? Can he carry himself like a CEO for the benefit of a curious public?

Over the years, Beane has establishes that he offers a lot of "yes'' answers to the key questions.

Draft quarterback Josh Allen, trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and sign Von Miller? Yes, yes, yes.

Here (in part) is the PFN evaluation of the Bills front office, and why it's No. 1 ...

Alongside head coach Sean McDermott, Beane spent the past five seasons turning the Bills into the preeminent franchise in the NFL. Although they’ve yet to capture a Super Bowl trophy, Buffalo’s decision-makers are the most astute in the league. ... Beane will have the next decade to add complementary pieces around Josh Allen. Buffalo is the model for every NFL front office.

Some of that is a bit hyperbolic, including the premise that Beane is going to be locked in here in Buffalo for "the next decade''; that's not usually how things work in this fickle business. But for now and the foreseeable future? Beane and his staff are a Super Bowl win away from earning any accolades that come their way.