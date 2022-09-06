Skip to main content
Rams Coach Sean McVay Praises 'Excellent' Bills Before Week 1 Matchup

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

McVay and the Rams face the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills are knocking on the doorstep to be the NFL's best team.

After making the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and still improving on both sides of the ball, the Bills are eyeing a Super Bowl run in 2022. That makes it only fitting that the Bills kick off the season against the team they're trying to reach ... the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay, have a ton of respect for their opponent this week.

"It's an excellent team," McVay said. "There's a reason why you see a lot of the outside-in narratives have them as one of the best teams in the NFL. I think that's earned based on the consistency that they've played with, got great players, great coaches."

The Bills have consistently been at the top of the NFL, and expect to remain there this season. After winning the AFC East last season and accruing an 11-6 record, the Bills have more on their mind. In order to stay at the top, the Bills personnel will have to maintain the high level they have played and coached at for the past few seasons.

"They've got great players on all three levels of defense," McVay said. "They're very sound. Coach McDermott and Coach Leslie Frazier, tremendous respect for those guys. So it's going to be a great challenge."

In order to be the best, you have to beat the best ... and that's what the Bills will look to do Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

