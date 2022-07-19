Skip to main content

Bills Reveal New Stadium Details: 'Intimate and Intimidating'

The Buffalo Bills plan to increase size but decrease seats in their new stadium.

Bigger stadium. Fewer seats. Even more of a home-field advantage.

There will be 10,000 less seats for Buffalo Bills fans in their new stadium - with a capacity of around only 60,000 - according to a report detailing the plans and dimensions.

While the new stadium - expected to open in 2026 - will have fewer seats, it will be 450,000-square feet larger. Additionally, the stands are expected to be more stacked with deeper and higher seats (50 feet higher). Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who works for the stadium’s architect, says the goal is for the new stadium to be “intimate and intimidating.”

“I know our owner has said that he wants every team that comes to play in this stadium to say, ‘I hate going to Buffalo to play’ and that’s what we’re trying to do from a design standpoint,” Radecic said.

While Buffalo fans won't be ecstatic about 10,000 less seats, it will lower operating costs for the team. Ultimately, this will lead to greater profits which can possibly provide for more fan experiences in the stadium.

The stadium will be constructed with $1.4 billion in funding and will be taller than Highmark Stadium. Radecic says the stadium will be designed to create “amazing sightlines” for fans.

It isn't expected to be until 2026 that the new stadium is built, according to site planning photos. The Bills have played in their current home - Highmark Stadium - since 1973. The 71,000-seat stadium opened as Rich Stadium before becoming Ralph Wilson Stadium, New Era Field and Bills Stadium before landing its current corporate name.

