The Buffalo Bills decimated the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 38-3 blowout win in Week 5 in a game that ended with a pair of brawls.

Buffalo dominated from the opening kickoff, jumping out to a 31-3 halftime lead against Pittsburgh on the back of a record setting first-half from quarterback Josh Allen.

And then there was another sort of battle, the game-closing conflicts between Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett (objecting to a hit) and then all the brawling ...

Here are the major takeaways:

Allen has record-tying first half, sets new career high

Allen on Sunday became the first Bills quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in the first half since Jim Kelly in 1994, tying the Bills franchise record. Despite a first-quarter interception, Allen was near perfect in the first half against Pittsburgh, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns with a 126.4 passer rating.

Additionally, Allen threw a touchdown pass to three different receivers in the first half, spreading the ball around well, while picking apart the Pittsburgh secondary from all angles. Oh, and how about two different touchdown passes of 60+ yards in the first half including a 98-yarder? It doesn't get much more dominant than Allen's first half display.

A career high was also set by Allen with 424 passing yards in the win, serving as a critical piece to the victory.

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis explodes against Pittsburgh secondary, shows ankle injury a non-issue

Buffalo wasted zero time offensively to start this game, blowing the Pittsburgh secondary wide open for a 98-yard touchdown catch by Davis just a minute into the game. Early in the second, Davis bursted down the middle of the field once again for a 62-yard touchdown reception.

Davis has struggled with an ankle injury throughout the start of this season, missing Week 2 due to the injury and playing through it against Miami in Week 3. It's safe to say that injury is now a non-issue, as Davis exploded for 171 yards and two touchdowns on just three catches against Pittsburgh.

Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir shows flashes

Davis may end up getting the most headlines among Buffalo's receivers after the game, but Shakir showed real promise. The rookie receiver exploded in the first half, starting his day off an acrobatic jump ball in between three defenders in the first quarter.

Later in the first half, Shakir took off down the left sideline, displaying his speed against Minkah Fitzpatrick for an impressive 20-yard gain on a short reception.

Shakir put an exclamation mark on his breakout first-half performance with a 24-yard touchdown reception to end the first half, the first of Shakir's career. It didn't end in the first half, as Shakir would go on to show promise en route to a 75 yard and a touchdown day. Buffalo may have gotten one of the steals of the draft with Shakir in the fifth-round this year.

Rookie James Cook ends Bills running back scoring drought

Throughout the first four games of the season, a Bills running back had yet to scoring a touchdown on the ground. However, Cook ended that drought, bursting through the left side of the offensive line for a 24-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The touchdown would serve as the first of Cook's NFL career.

