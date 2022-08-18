Skip to main content

Coach Sean McDermott Reveals: Will QB Josh Allen & Bills Starters Play Vs. Broncos?

Buffalo Bills head coach revealed if and how much their starters could play in their second preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

You can ask Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott if the starters will play in their second preseason game hosting the Denver Broncos, but don't try and ask him for snap counts.

"I'm not going to get into how much they'll play," McDermott said on Thursday. "I'll just say the starters will play a healthy amount - what I feel like is a healthy amount for them this week. What quarter? Really couldn't tell you right now but I've got a decent feel at this point and we'll see how the game goes."

Exactly what "a healthy amount" will equate to is anybody's guess, but what McDermott did clarify is that while quarterback Josh Allen will play, the same isn't the case for all starters, although "most" are set to take the field.

Outside of the inevitably smallish number of snaps the starters will likely play, expect to see more from those players who "flashed" in Week 1 during the Bills' 27-24 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We've already been adjusting based on if somebody flashed last week say for example," McDermott said. "Trying to make sure, again, we give in particular those players who have earned it more reps, but also trying to get all the players reps and give them a fair chance to show us what they have and make the team."

So, who flashed last week? Well, in terms of rookies, Bills Central singled out the likes of wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins, running back Raheem Blackshear, cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, and linebackers Terrell Bernard and Baylon Spector who all appeared to 'flash' against Indianapolis.

One veteran battle to watch out for will be backup quarterback, with Matt Barkley having thrived after taking over from the comparatively disappointing Case Keenum.

Week 2 should give some indication of how the coaches feel the roster is shaping up and who is trending in which direction - but that being said, don't rule out those who only play "a healthy amount."

