Bills Watch: Top 5 Must-See Games on Buffalo Schedule

With the NFL season just around the corner, fans everywhere are itching to see their teams back on the gridiron. But, after a dramatic and heart-wrenching end to the season last year, Buffalo Bills fans are as eager as anyone to see their team, the Super Bowl favorites at +600 odds, according to BetMGM, back in action.

Here are five Bills games that can’t be missed next season:

5. Packers vs. Bills, Oct. 30, 8:20 p.m.

Although receiver DaVante Adams is no longer with the Packers, back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers is still wearing green, meaning Green Bay is still a force to be reckoned with. This is the only one of our top-five must-watch game to be played in Buffalo, and the Bills are the biggest favorites (four points, according to Caesars Sportsbook) than any of the other four matchups.

4. Bills @ Ravens, Oct. 2, 1 p.m.

Last season, the Ravens were on track to make the playoffs and be one of the top seeds in the AFC. But, in large part due to injuries, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing the final four games of the season, the Ravens lost their final six games of the year and went 8-9, missing the playoffs; five of the Ravens’ final six losses were by three points or less. The Ravens are now healthy again and will likely be a contender this season. This game could end up having playoff-seeding implications.

3. Bills @ Rams, Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m.

In the opening game of the season, the Bills travel to the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in what could be a preview matchup of the Super Bowl. The Rams are led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

2. Bills @ Bengals, Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m.

The runners-up from last year, the Bengals were a surprise team to make it to the Super Bowl a season ago but have a young offense that is likely to improve next season, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The second to last game of the regular season for the Bills, this could give them momentum for the playoffs and potentially be a preview of a postseason matchup.

1. Bills @ Chiefs, Oct. 16, 4:25 p.m.

After the Bills and Chiefs produced one of the most thrilling games of all time in last year’s AFC Divisional Round, the Chiefs coming away with a 42-36 win in overtime, this rematch is likely to be one of the top games of the regular season. Although Tyreek Hill is now with the Dolphins, the Chiefs still have superstar quarterback and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler. According to BetMGM, the Chiefs have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +900.