WATCH: Case Keenum Leads Bills' Starters to Second Score

Keenum made the most of a major opportunity.

No quarterback controversy is brewing in Western New York, but Case Keenum managed to muster a strong showcase for himself in a rare opportunity to work with the Buffalo Bills starters. 

Replacing Josh Allen after the franchise man guided the Bills to a score on the offense's opening drive of Week 2 preseason action, Keenum was granted control of Orchard Park's primary unit for a majority of the second stanza. He led an eight-play, 80-yard drive that concluded with Zach Moss' one-yard scoring run, boosting Buffalo's lead over the Denver Broncos to 14-3 at that time. 

Keenum was responsible for 59 yards of that tally, completing 4-of-5 passes, the biggest strike being a 26-yard hook-up with Stefon Diggs on the second play. On the opener, Keenum previously found first touchdown scorer Gabriel Davis for 19. 

As Keenum seeks to fight off incumbent Matt Barkley for the role of Allen's understudy, he had a tough game in last week's exhibition opener against Indianapolis, losing three turnovers despite Buffalo's eventual victory. Head coach Sean McDermott expressed a desire throughout the week leading to Denver's visit that he wanted to give Keenum reps with the top offense because that's the group he'll be working with if the unthinkable happens to Allen. Keenum previously worked with Diggs during the best season of the former's NFL career in 2017-18, notably uniting with him to create the Minneapolis Miracle in the Minnesota Vikings' Divisional playoff round win over New Orleans.

Buffalo now leads Denver 21-6 in the late stages of the second quarter.

