'Swagger' vs. 'Health': Bills Can Win Super Bowl, So What's The Concern?

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their potential Super Bowl campaign, putting the final touches on a long offseason that began with a crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the Bills are hoping that loss will give them fuel. CBS Sports ranked the team No. 1 in its initial power rankings.

"The Bills seem to have gained a ton of swagger from that gut-wrenching loss," CBS Sports writes. "Which is rare, but that's the feel you get from the Bills after spending time around the team."

The Bills got better this offseason, signing pass rusher Von Miller, fortifying the offensive line with veterans Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry and developing the young core led by quarterback Josh Allen.

CBS Sports went as far to say that the Bills have "all the makings" of a Super Bowl winner, but every champion must face some adversity during the season.

The concern for this year's Bills? The health of star cornerback Tre'Davious White.

White, 27, tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season against the New Orleans Saints, forcing him to miss the final six regular season games and postseason.

He's been rehabbing his injury all year long and was hoping to be ready in time for the regular season. However, he hasn't seen any practice time during training camp and the team is opting to use the safe route for his recovery, placing on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, which will keep him out for the first four games of the season.

"I don't want to say 100 percent he'll be out there Week 5," general manager Brandon Beane said in a press conference. "But we'll put a good plan in place."

A good plan in place is necessary, considering how valuable White is to the team. But the Bills are confident White will have a strong season in Buffalo.

“Tre’s in a good spot,” Beane said. “It’s a long season, I think he’ll still play in a considerable amount of games.”

And of course, the health of everybody on this roster, from QB Josh Allen on down, will play a pivotal role in the Super Bowl plan.

White will watch from the sidelines when the rest of the Bills trot out to Los Angeles to face the Rams Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ... with what Bills Mafia is quite certain will be just the right amount of "swagger.''