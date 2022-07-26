Another year, another season of the incredible connection Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs have.

When the Buffalo Bills traded for Diggs in March of 2020, it was a well-received move. Despite it being so well received at the time, nobody could have predicted it being this fruitful.

Prior to the trade, Allen had 30 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions in his first two seasons while posting a career passer rating of 76.6. In the two seasons since, Allen has 73 passing touchdowns and 25 interceptions with a 99.7 passer rating.

Prior to the trade, Diggs had also never made the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons. Diggs has now made it the last two seasons since, with a First-Team AP All-Pro selection in 2020.

This week the Bills started training camp, and the dynamic duo of Allen and Diggs is already putting on a show.

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis and safety Jordan Poyer were the nearest defenders on the play, but they never had a chance to make a play on the ball. Overall, it was incredible ball placement by Allen and an incredible catch by Diggs. Diggs displayed his body control and hands to box the defender out and rise up for the sideline grab.

When speaking to reporters after the second day of camp, Diggs praised his quarterback and highlighted the mindset going into this season.

"When it comes to playing ball, all y'all know Josh Allen is a gamer. He's a football player. So as far as being a football player out there, being on the same page, it's all about communication," Diggs said. "And going into the third year, it's about dominance. That's my mindset."

If Allen and Diggs can keep connecting on plays like they did on day two of training camp, dominance is exactly what they'll produce.