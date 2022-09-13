Buffalo Breakfast: Bills QB Josh Allen Wants You to Buy Him a Cup of Coffee

It’s all for charity and it’s all for fun and Josh Allen is all about both.

Well, in addition to being all about his powerhouse Buffalo Bills winning the Super Bowl.

From the good people who brought you “Josh’s Jaqs” the breakfast cereal comes an accompanying morning treat that should help Bills Mafia with the coming chilly winter.

Yes, Josh Allen would like you to buy him a cup of coffee.

The Bills’ MVP candidate quarterback is newly involved with another Wegmans product … Coffee.

The coffeee is named “JA’s 17 Blend” and comes in single-serve pods and will hit Western New York shelves this week. The product can be purchased at Wegmans stores or or through ja17coffee.com.

The promotion comes via with PLB Sports & Entertainment, the same folks who partnered up for the Jaqs cereal. (Oh, and they brought another generation of Bills fans “Flutie Flakes,” so they know what they’re doing here.)

Most importantly: a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these Allen-tied products will benefit John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

This is yet another step in the development of the always-on-the-move Allen as a celebrity in bloom. What he did last year for the Bills was impressive. What he did in a Week 1 drubbing of the Rams in LA build on that.

And now it’s time for a morning toast to the Bills QB for aligning himself with a good cause.

