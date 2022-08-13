WATCH: Bills Rookie Matt Araiza Boots Amazing 82-Yard Punt!

With the Buffalo Bills opting to mostly go for it on fourth down during their preseason opener on Saturday afternoon, Matt Araiza was sure to take full advantage of a rare opportunity to punt.

As Buffalo opted to kick it away in the late stages of their first half with the Indianapolis Colts, Araiza showed why he was well worth the price of a sixth-round picking, launching an 82-yard blast into the Orchard Park sky. With the ball snapped from the Buffalo 18, Araiza's boot landed inside the Colts' 10-yard-line before bouncing into the end zone for a touchback.

Indianapolis subsequently went three-and-out on their own drive, giving the Bills one last, eventually equally fruitless, chance with the ball before going into the halftime break.

Araiza arrives in Buffalo armed with the nickname of "Punt God" after a prolific career with San Diego State. Upon his selection with the 180th overall pick of the draft, the former Aztec became the first punter chosen by the Bills since John Nies in 1990. Among his collegiate honors was a unanimous All-American nomination as well as the Ray Guy Award, both in 2021. Araiza declined his final year of eligibility to go pro and was the third of four punters chosen on day three of the draft.

He's currently engaged in a competition for the punting job with incumbent Matt Haack, whose own first half boot went 38 yards, thought it did land inside Indianapolis' own 20.

Buffalo trails Indianapolis 10-7 at halftime.