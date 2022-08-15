Skip to main content

NFL Top 100: Bills LB Von Miller Ranked too Low?

The NFL released the first half of its list of Top 100 Players for 2022 Sunday.

Von Miller’s résumé speaks for itself.

Even without having his first in-game appearance as a member of the Buffalo Bills just yet, the 33-year-old linebacker is already being heralded based on projection alone as he enters his 11th season. Voted on by the players, the NFL released the first half of its annual Top 100 Players list Sunday and has Miller slotted in at No. 93.

The NFL’s analysis of the two-time champion and Super Bowl L MVP:

The Super Bowl 50 MVP joins the Bills in search of his third ring. An elite edge rusher at his peak (No. 2 in 2017's Top 100), Miller has recorded 115.5 career sacks, but injuries have hampered him as of late. Miller was traded from Denver to L.A. midseason last year, where he ended up winning his second championship. As a free agent, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in March.

Miller’s arrival with Buffalo was surprising given his other options and the out-of-nowhere nature of the signing. He teased a reunion with the Denver Broncos and a return to his hometown to play for the Dallas Cowboys. And, of course, he also had the tempting opportunity to run it back with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Miller even admitted how hard it was to leave LA. 

"It was a tough decision for me," Miller said on The Volume's Open Mike. "I wanted to be a Bill, I wanted to play for the Rams, didn't want to leave the Rams, didn't want to leave Aaron Donald, coach (Sean) McVay. I made the decision but it wasn't set in stone. I had made the decision, the news broke and stuff and everybody is looking at me like 'Bro, why you not happy?'"

But his comfortability in Buffalo has only continued to grow. 

"Just by my limited time there man, it really is a special place, and I do love it," Miller said. "I played in cold games before, and I started to get this vibe like man this is the right decision for me to make, and I signed the contract and I'm a Buffalo Bill."

He’ll get his first chance to prove he’s better than what his 93rd-best ranking might show when the Bills visit the Rams for the first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 8. 

3A1211F4-7E12-45E0-B363-9C86CBCD0608
News

Bills ‘Intriguing’ Rookie TE Among Buffalo Roster Cuts

By Mike Fisher56 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills CB Kaiir Elam
News

Revved Rookie: Bills’ CB Elam Impressive In Preseason Debut

By Mike D'AbateAug 13, 2022 10:09 PM EDT
Raheem Blackshear
News

Eye-Catching Rookie Trio Highlights Bills Win

By Anthony WoodAug 13, 2022 9:01 PM EDT
SCS
News

Rookie Rising: Bills Khalil Shakir Shows Potential In Win Over Colts

By Cole ThompsonAug 13, 2022 8:38 PM EDT
USATSI_18865466
News

Bills 27, Colts 24 Notebook: Turnovers Galore, Rookies Shine in Comeback Win

By Zach DimmittAug 13, 2022 7:28 PM EDT
elam team
News

‘Make or Break’: Bills 27, Colts 24 As QB & Swarming D Make Move

By Mike FisherAug 13, 2022 7:17 PM EDT
Snip20220813_94
News

Buffalo WATCH: Tie Score vs. Colts Thanks to Diving Catch

By Geoff MagliocchetiAug 13, 2022 7:03 PM EDT
boogie dance colts
News

Bills Live Moments: Tyler Bass For Last-Second Buffalo Win

By Matthew RyanAug 13, 2022 6:24 PM EDT