Buffalo Bills vs. L.A. Rams Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Buffalo Bills travel west to kick off the 2022 NFL season on Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles against the Rams.

The 2022-23 Buffalo squad tries to improve on an 11-6 campaign and take the AFC East division crown. Motivation is sky-high for a Bills team that is still feeling the effects of last season's heart-breaking AFC Divisional loss.

The NFL is finally back and there might not be a more exciting matchup available to watch in Week 1 when two teams with high-powered offenses and well-rounded defenses will take the field.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen of Buffalo and Matthew Stafford of Los Angeles will no doubt put on a show while both team's defenses - led by the Rams' Aaron Donald and the Bills' Von Miller - attempt to contain them.

The two teams last met during the 2020 season, and it went right down to the wire, with Allen throwing a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left for a 35-32 home victory.

On their inaugural injury report of 2022, the Bills have officially listed safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin) as full participants; lending strong credence to each player suiting up for their season opener.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -2.5

TOTAL: 51.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -113, Rams +110

