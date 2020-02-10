BillsCentral
Former Bills QB Cardale Jones Shines For XFL

Shannon Shepherd

With the NFL season wrapped up, the XFL has emerged as a new outlet for football fans to get their fix.

A handful of former NFL players have flooded XFL rosters looking to get another shot at playing the game - including former Bills quarterback Cardale Jones. 

Starting for the D.C. Defenders, Jones led his squad to a 31-19 win over Seattle. 

He threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the leagues first-ever game. He also added 28 yards rushing.

Following the game, Jones remarked it was a "great team win!" on Twitter.

Another remarkable stat about the victory, is that Jones has not lost a start since his high school playing days.

Jones, who started just 11 games at Ohio State, was the quarterback of a Buckeye's squad that won the 2015 Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship.

He was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round in 2016.

His time in western New York was short, sticking around Buffalo for just one season. He was inactive for the first 15 games of the season - sitting behind starter Tyrod Taylor and back-up signal caller EJ Manuel. His lone appearance came in the final game of the season against the Jets. He completed six passes on 11 attempts and threw for 96 yards. He also recorded an interception.

Following the 2016-17 season, the Bills traded Jones to the Los Angeles Chargers for a conditional draft pick. There, he was reunited with former Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. 

