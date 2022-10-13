Christian McCaffrey Trade to Bills Leads Oddsmakers Prediction

The Buffalo Bills are saying the right things about the idea of trading for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

But the oddsmakers are saying something different.

According to Bookies.com, the Carolina Panthers still have the best odds (+250) of retaining McCaffrey. But if a trade does happen?

Yes, if McCaffrey is traded, the Bills are the favorites to acquire him as they currently have +300 odds.

The trade rumors are just that - rumors - and that's what the Bills want you to know. At the same time ... they have their place. It's a logical thought from Bills watchers and it is also a logical conversation to have inside the building ... even as we continue to wonder if, all things considered, the Bills' investment at running back might already be sufficient ... or at least needs ro be explored a bit more ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

As we put it here, "Let James Cook.''

So, no, a deal isn't imminent. But the concept is sound from a Panthers perspective, having just fired coach Matt Rhule while off to a 1-4 start and beginning yet another rebuilding period ... with McCaffrey as an expensive asset ... but by far their best asset.

McCaffrey has 324 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. He also has 26 receptions for 188 yards. When healthy - which has been a challenge - he's among the most versatile and productive players in the NFL. In addition to the injury issues, the finances are complicated.

But oddsmakers are aware of all of that, and yet ... there the Bills sit atop their list. ... all of which makes the idea a worthy-of-discussion one.

