This evil sort of stuff is now commonplace, but is now victimizing Damar Hamlin - and Bills QB Josh Allen has had enough.

Josh Allen is urging the disgusting conspiracy theorists who have started bizarre rumors about Buffalo Bills teammate Damar Hamlin to “stop this s***.”

“That’s stupid,” Allen said via Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast. “There’s mainstream media outlets pushing this?”

The lunacy has certainly spread … to the point that responsible mainstream media outlets are pleased to provide a platform to people like Allen, the Bills’ team leader.

As the awful myth goes: The Bills safety collapsed on the field during the team’s January 2 game at Cincinnati in a near-death event … and rather that joyfully celebrating a recovery that allowed him attend last week’s Buffalo playoff game. … the baseless conspiracies being pushed claim that Hamlin actually died and has been replaced by a body double.

This evil sort of stuff is now commonplace, as there is audience and therefore revenue to be gained by tapping into humankind’s worst fears … and info humankind’s most gullible customers.

It’s usually focused on politicians … but is now victimizing Damar Hamlin.

“Absolutely zero chance,” Allen said. “That’s the Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, that’s our brother. He was with us pre-game, post-game, he was up in the suite with his family, his little brother. 100-percent.”

As a result, the right-thinking Allen has a simple plea.

“People need to stop that s**t,” he said.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.