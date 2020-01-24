BillsCentral
Eli Manning's History Against Bills

Shannon Shepherd

With the retirement announcement of Eli Manning from the New York Giants, there has been a lot of debate of whether or not the quarterback belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

So, we decided to take a closer look at his numbers against the Buffalo Bills...

Manning has faced the Bills four times in his career and was undefeated against Buffalo, until this season where he lost 28-14 at home in the Meadowlands. 

He struggled against the Bills defense throwing two interceptions and finished with 250 yards passing.

The loss would wind up being the catalyst for the benching of the franchise quarterback and the beginning of a new era for New York under Daniel Jones, who started the next game.

Prior to that, Manning has been successful every time he faced Buffalo.

In 2007, he traveled to Buffalo and left with a 38-21 win. It was not his best showing, finishing with just 111 yards passing and two interceptions. But, the Giants ground game had almost 300 yards rushing.

The second time Manning and the Bills met was 2011 where the Giants once again traveled to western New York. This game came down to the wire, and was won on a Lawrence Tynes 23 yard field goal with 1:32 remaining. Manning once again didn't throw a passing touchdown but had 292 yards in the air.

Manning's third career tilt against the Bills was in 2015 and once again in Buffalo. This time the Giants dominated the Bills with a 24-10 win. Manning shined with three passing touchdowns and one turnover. 

While his Hall of Fame status remains unknown, perhaps the biggest contribution of all by Manning to Buffalo would be his two Super Bowl wins. Both times he knocked off Tom Brady and the Patriots, where, for maybe just one night, Bills fans were very happy Eli Manning fans.

