Guard Jon Feliciano Shares He Had Offseason Surgery

Since the season has come to an end, a handful of Bills players have shared they have gone under the knife.

Earlier this week, defensive end Ed Oliver and offensive tackle Cody Ford (shoulder injury) produced photos in scrubs.

The latest to do this is guard Jon Feliciano who shared a photo of a successful surgery on Twitter.

Feliciano seemed to be in good spirits with a sling on his left arm.

According to a report from New York Upstate, the surgery was for a torn rotator cuff that the veteran played with all season, with an injury that was sustained in training camp.

Feliciano played in every game for the Bills this season and 100% of the snaps in the Wild Card loss to the Texans. He was also available to fill in for center Mitch Morse when he suffered an injury.

Feliciano joined the Bills in March of 2019 on a two-year deal. Previously, he played four seasons for the Raiders.