Frank Gore Mulls Over NFL Future With Bills

The departure of linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who announced his retirement last weekend, leaves a huge hole in the Bills veteran leadership core. Next year, they could also be without running back Frank Gore. the No. 3 rusher in NFL history, who is considering his options.

"I don't know," Gore said at the Bills locker clean out. "I will take some time off. My body still feels good and I felt like I showed people I can still play this game when I got opportunities. My son is about to go to college, so I am going to sit down with him and go from there. I am going to get away from it, enjoy the family and we will see."

Gore, who joined the Bills on a one-year, $2 million contract, finished the season with 599 yards rushing and two touchdowns. While his numbers didn't jump off the page like in his previous 14 seasons, Gore's impact was felt more in the development of rookie running back Devin Singletary.

"The young talent is great," Gore said. "(General manager Brandon) Beane and Coach (Sean) McDermott, they did a good job, man. This team has a lot of young talent and they put themselves in the position to be the top dogs in the division for a long time. This locker room is great and I am happy that I came here."

One person advocating for Gore to return is McDermott, who had high praise for Gore in his season ending press conference this week - calling him "pound for pound one of the toughest guys he has ever been around."

During his career, Gore has rushed for 15,347 yards and scored 79 touchdowns. In November he became the third all-time leading rusher in the NFL, passing Barry Sanders. Gore trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards) and Walter Payton (16,726 yards).