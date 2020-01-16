Report: Bills Deny Giants Request To Interview Daboll As Coordinator

It seems that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is staying put in his hometown for another season.

According to a report from SNY, the Giants requested to interview Daboll for their offensive coordinator vacancy and Buffalo declined.

"That wasn't surprising, considering it would've been a lateral move for Daboll, who was a big part of why the Bills finished 10-6 this past season and made the playoffs for just the second time in the last 20 years. He's also earned rave reviews for his work with second-year quarterback Josh Allen"

This isn't the first time Dabolls name has popped up in coaching vacancy chatter around the league.

Earlier this month, Daboll was listed as a head coaching candidate for the Cleveland Browns. Following the Bills loss to the Texans in the AFC Wild Card, he interviewed for the position that later went to Kevin Stefanski.

Daboll has been with the Bills for the past two seasons and worked closely with quarterback Josh Allen. During his season ending meeting with the media, Allen praised Daboll and the relationship they have built.

"I love Daboll, he’s been one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had in my football career," the second year quarterback said. "Whether he gets an opportunity to do that, personally I would hate to see it, but at the same time, for him to get an opportunity like that would be awesome — not just for him, but for his family too. And I understand this is a business, I’d be the first one to tell him to do it if he had that opportunity. But the relationship we have is special, I deeply care for him, his family and what he’s been able to do for me, how he’s taken me under his wing. So, time will tell in that aspect too, again, a guy that I love and that’ll never change, but personally I hope he’s back next year."

Daboll joined Sean McDermott's staff following stints at Alabama and various teams in the NFL as a coordinator and assistant.