Goodell Comments On Bills Future At New Era Field

During his Super Bowl press conference in Miami, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell fielded a question about the future of New Era field.

There has been debate over whether it would be best for the Bills to renovate the current stadium or move to a location closer to the city of Buffalo.

Goodell, who was born in nearby Jamestown, noted that he wants the Bills to remain in western New York and to most importantly be able to deliver a product up to par with the rest of the NFL.

“A stadium that is going to be competitive with other stadiums around the league is going to be important,” Goodell said. “I think everyone is committed to that, whether it’s a new significant renovation or a completely different facility in a new place.”

It is no surprise the topic of the future home of the Bills is on the commissioners radar - with the Orchard Park landmark being the fourth oldest stadium in the NFL - ahead of historic facilities like Soldier Field, Lambeau Field and Arrowhead Stadium.

New Era field, which was originally called Rich Stadium and then Ralph Wilson Stadium for 17 seasons, was opened in 1973. The building has gone through renovations in 1984, 1994 and 2013. Its current capacity of 71,608 people ranks 10th largest in the league. 

Currently, the Bills lease with Erie County and the state runs thorough the 2023 season. Which means that soon, the team and Pegula ownership must decide if they will make the "significant renovations" the commissioner pointed to or start a "new era" in a different location. 

