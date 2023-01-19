What we've always understood about "halftime adjustments'': Guys change shirts. Go to the bathroom. Get hydrated. Listen to a quick presentation from the coordinators. ... Now, what does Bills QB Josh Allen say about that?

We have reported for quite some time that the notion of "halftime adjustments'' is largely a football myth. Indeed, we had a conversation on the subject recently with an NFL head coach who told us, "If you wait until halftime to make your adjustments, you're too late.''

What we've always understood: Guys change shirts. Go to the bathroom. Get hydrated. Listen to a quick presentation from the coordinators.

And move on to the second half.

And now comes along Peyton Manning, who noted during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Bucs ESPN broadcast this week that during his illustrious career, he didn’t really ever make major game changes during halftime of his games with the Colts and Broncos.

It was much more about ... "orange slices,'' the legendary QB suggested.

What does Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen think about all of this?

Allen, readying for this week's playoff matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, is discussing what exactly goes on during intermission when it comes to the QB and his Bills teammates ... all via his weekly appearance on Kyle Brandt’s podcast.

Said Allen: "It's Peyton Manning, so I'm definitely not going to say he's wrong. ... It's more of a re-set. ... Breathe for a minute. Let's talk things over. And let's go back out there and try to execute.''

Allen added that Manning's point about snacks is correct. ... including access to "orange slices.''

