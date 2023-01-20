Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.

One of the great joys of the NFL postseason, for those "in the arena'' as well as for a community and its fans, is the spotlight.

Unfortunately, though, that same spotlight - that can bring out the greatness of an athlete, his city and his fans - also brings out the kooks.

Which brings us to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ... who given his talent and track record as an MVP candidate seems like a fine bet to excel in that aforementioned spotlight ...

And which also brings us to former NFL celebrity Adam "Pacman'' Jones, who has a podcast during which he is citing Allen’s negative plays while predicting his reign as one of the top QBs in the NFL will soon be over.

“All of y’all are riding Josh Allen’s tail right now,'' Pacman said. "He probably got another two, three years. That (bleep) goin' to slow down.''

As Allen and the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, we are struggling to understand Jones' point.

Is he taking an "anti-Bills'' position because was a member of the Bengals for eight years?

Is he just trying to get attention for the "Smash & Dash'' podcast?

Is he trying to say that Allen's physical style of play, especially as a big-bodied and assertive runner, could lead to injury?

Or is he saying that Allen - who undeniably experienced turnover issues this season along with a level of explosive production that ranks with pretty much anybody - can't throw accurately, decisively, or well?

“The only reason we’re talking about Josh Allen right now,'' Jones said, "is because of his feet. It’s definitely not his arm.”

Allen has offered an answer to this sort of stuff.

"You can't just try to eliminate every single turnover and play scared," Allen said. "You still have to be ... aggressive. We don't want to play scared at the end of the day."

Will Allen silence critics such as Pacman with a Bills' win over the Bengals? Probably not, because as the spotlight intensifies ... so does the nonsense and so do the kooks.

