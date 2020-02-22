College basketball followers in the Olean area in for a treat as Jim Kelly will be meeting with fans and signing autographs on Saturday. The session begins at 4:45 pm at the University's Swan Business Center. According to a press release put out by the school, fans must be lined up by 5:15 in order to receive an autograph from Kelly. They are also asked to only bring one item for him to sign, to be considerate of others in line.

The appearance is part of a deal the Bills and St. Bonaventure struck before the start of this year's football season. The marketing partnership is said to last for three years.

The Hall of Fame quarterback will also serve as the team's honorary captain for the game between the Bonnies and the Richmond Spiders. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on NBCSN. The game is sold out to the public.