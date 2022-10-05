Odell Beckham Jr.: Did Buffalo Bills Free Agent WR Target Visit Giants?

Odell Beckham Jr. is nothing if not a flirt.

The Pro Bowl-level receiver, eventually planning to be cleared to play at some point this season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56, has made noises about joining the Buffalo Bills.

He's made noises about re-joining the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won that Super Bowl.

And now, OBJ - who likes to make noises - has done it again.

The free agent, watched the Rams lose to the Niners on "Monday Night Football,'' but he wasn't at the game, as was the case in Week 1 against Dallas. Rather, he was on the other coast, sparking new speculation about his 2022 plans.

Per Josina Anderson, Beckham Jr. "was in the building today, doing a little visit with the Giants, etc.,” Anderson tweeted out on Monday evening.

From what we can gather, this was about visiting with Sterling Shepard, the Giants receiver who is now out for the year with an injury. Indeed, we're told this does not register as an "official'' visit with New York - the team he once left amid great unhappiness.

OBJ to the Bills? The Rams? The Giants?

“For those asking, yes free-agent opportunities in the future will include exploring multiple teams, including his last one,'' Anderson wrote. "I think he’d welcome wherever he’s loved.''

He's gotten his "love'' from Buffalo in many forms, let by "recruiter'' Von Miller. Meanwhile, logic suggests that Beckham will also "welcome'' a place to chase another Super Bowl ring, and the Bills, of the three teams mentioned here, seem the most likely to offer him that.

In the meantime? There is nothing official about "flirting.'' And there has never been anything that would stop OBJ from doing so.

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE