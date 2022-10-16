Beckham Visiting Bills? Odell Reveals 'Krazy' Truth About Free Agency Rumor

Odell Beckham Jr. will almost certainly let the world know when he really makes a decision about his 2022 football future.

Even more certain? If you get something wrong while speculating about that future, OBJ might call you out on your "krazy'' rumor.

“Da commments be funny den a bihhhh!,” OBJ tweeted in response to a rumor that he made a "secret'' free agency visit to the Buffalo Bills. “Folks n there talkin bout shxt they have ZERO idea about .. who I am as a person or a player n especially who I am on a team or in a locker room. It be a constant reminder that y’all really don’t kno shxt at alll! Krazy world.”

What's all the fuss about? This week, a viral Twitter post made the claim that the All-Pro wide receiver was spotted arriving in Buffalo for a visit with the Bills.

How wrong is the report from a Twitter account called “Built in Buffalo”? While the team is not obliged to make an announcement of visit with the Bills, the inside-the-league NFL’s transaction wire that tracks official visits is obliged to do so.

And Beckham did not make such a visit.

OBJ is working through his rehab of a torn ACL sustained in his Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win and could be available later this year. The Bills, via the locker room, have been vocal about their interest in the two-time All-Pro receiver.

Former Rams teammate Von Miller has talked as if OBJ joining him in Buffalo is the plan.

A Miller said his friend and former teammate is definitely coming to Buffalo.

“Let’s be real,” Miller said, appearing on The Richard Sherman Podcast, “It’s already said and done. He’s coming to the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man … When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at, man.”

The Rams have said the same, though Beckham recently expressed displeasure in L.A. not having made him an actual contract offer.

.“LA knows where I wanted to be . . . but they didn’t offer me . . . ANYthing!” he tweeted. “So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”

OBJ to the Bills? To the Rams? To somewhere else? Our educated guess? As soon as Odell decides ... he will very vocally let us know.

