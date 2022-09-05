Bills at Rams: Can Los Angeles Run on Von Miller & Buffalo Defense?

The Buffalo Bills roll into L.A. for the NFL's season-opener on Thursday boasting what they believe was already a Super Bowl-level defense - now fortified by the addition of Rams ex Von Miller.

And the Bills have every reason to be respectfully of Los Angeles' offensive prowess, especially when the Rams averaged 27.1 points per game last season, good for seventh in the NFL.

But what if the Rams can't run?

At the very least, the 2021 Rams passing attack was potent, with the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp leading the charge.

On the ground, though, it was a different story - and the Bills hope it's the same story on Thursday.

Last season the Rams' rushing attack was far from dependable, finishing the regular season ranked 25th in rushing yards, 28th in rushing touchdowns and 25th in yards per carry.

A big part of that was running back Cam Akers missing a majority of the season with a torn Achilles. Darrell Henderson Jr. had his moments in his place, and the Rams will be best-served with both runners helping.

But ...

With both running backs dealing with injuries, LA coach Sean McVay is forced to monitor what might happen in his backfield.

“Darrell definitely will (practice),” McVay said at the end of the week. "Cam wasn’t able to do that quite yet, but I’m really excited about getting Darrell back out there for us.”

As the Rams begin their Super Bowl defense, there is no reason to doubt their passing attack. However, if Akers and Henderson Jr. aren't fully healthy ahead of their season opener against the Bills, it could take another monumental season from Stafford and the receivers to succeed ... at which point pass-rusher Miller and company might find the game flow playing right into Buffalo's hands.