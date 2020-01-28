Roberts Makes Most Of Pro Bowl Chance With Touchdown Catch

In one of the most unexpected plays of the Pro Bowl, Bills kick returner Andre Roberts scored a touchdown.

The score came with 15 seconds left in the first quarter and tied the game at seven. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson hit Roberts with a five yard strike. The ball was bobbled initially, but finally ruled a touchdown.

Roberts was added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster five days before the game to replace an injured Mecole Hardman from the Chiefs.

This season with Buffalo, Roberts caught just three passes for 20 yards. He was the second most successful kick returner in the AFC with 664 kickoff return yards.

Roberts joined the Bills on a two-year contract in 2019. Prior to that he has played for the Cardinals, Redskins, Lions, Falcons and Jets.

Team AFC won the Pro Bowl, 38-33.