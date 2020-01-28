BillsCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Roberts Makes Most Of Pro Bowl Chance With Touchdown Catch

Shannon Shepherd

In one of the most unexpected plays of the Pro Bowl, Bills kick returner Andre Roberts scored a touchdown.

The score came with 15 seconds left in the first quarter and tied the game at seven. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson hit Roberts with a five yard strike. The ball was bobbled initially, but finally ruled a touchdown.

Roberts was added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster five days before the game to replace an injured Mecole Hardman from the Chiefs. 

This season with Buffalo, Roberts caught just three passes for 20 yards. He was the second most successful kick returner in the AFC with 664 kickoff return yards.

Roberts joined the Bills on a two-year contract in 2019. Prior to that he has played for the Cardinals, Redskins, Lions, Falcons and Jets. 

Team AFC won the Pro Bowl, 38-33.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bills Players React To Death Of Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact on many players on the Buffalo Bills roster who shared their reaction to the tragic death on social media

Shannon Shepherd

Eli Manning's History Against Bills

A look at retired Giants quarterback's career record against the Buffalo Bills.

Shannon Shepherd

Bills GM Beane Assessing Future Talent At Senior Bowl

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is evaluating potential draft picks at the Senior Bowl.

Shannon Shepherd

by

PKava

Report: Bills Deny Giants Request To Interview Daboll As Coordinator

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will likely return to Buffalo for the third year after the team denied the Giants request to interview him.

Shannon Shepherd

by

ShannShep

Guard Jon Feliciano Shares He Had Offseason Surgery

Veteran Guard is latest Buffalo Bills player to share he had surgery on social media

Shannon Shepherd

Championship Caliber: Bills Ties To National Championship Game

The Buffalo Bills have ties to both teams in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Dillon88

Josh Allen Looks Like True Heir to Kelly's Throne in Buffalo Bills' Shocking Win

The most impressive thing of all was the kid's accuracy

JerrySullivan

by

Ghatton18

Frank Gore Mulls Over NFL Future With Bills

Veteran NFL running back Frank Gore says he will think about returning for his 16th season in the league.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Dillon88

Bills Hire Eric Washington As Defensive Line Coach

Washington joins the Bills staff as defensive line coach after two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

Shannon Shepherd

Buffalo Bills Have Become NFL's Source of Amusement after Blowout Loss to Bears

The bumbling, fumbling Bills have become so pathetic that it's laughable

Bucky Gleason

by

Tooputz