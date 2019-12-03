Ty Nsekhe Continuing To Improve For Bills

In Bills' head coach Sean McDermott's Monday press conference, he noted that offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe "is making progress" with an ankle injury. He also said he will know more about his status for the Bills contest against Baltimore, tomorrow.

It was the only injury report McDermott had during his weekly meeting with the Buffalo media.

Nsekhe has missed the last two contests for Buffalo against the Cowboys and the Broncos after injuring his ankle against the Dolphins in week 11.

The fifth-year veteran had been rotating snaps with rookie Cody Ford at guard. Since his injury, Ford has played 100% of the snaps at the position.