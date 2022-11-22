Von Miller is Buffalo Bills Nominee For NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Von Miller is a newcomer to the Buffalo Bills. But when it comes to high-profile awards, he's an old hand ... including now, as the Bills' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award, which recognizes players from around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field,'' was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
A panel of former players will select eight finalists, and those names will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players vote in December.
The winner of the Rooney Award will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9.
Here is the list of nominees:
- Arizona - Budda Baker
- Atlanta - Grady Jarrett
- Baltimore - Calais Campbell
- Buffalo - Von Miller
- Carolina - Johnny Hekker
- Chicago - DeAndre Houston-Carson
- Cincinnati - B.J. Hill
- Cleveland - Nick Chubb
- Dallas - Dak Prescott
- Denver - Pat Surtain II
- Detroit - Kalif Raymond
- Green Bay - Aaron Jones
- Houston - Jerry Hughes
- Indianapolis - DeForest Buckner
- Jacksonville - Christian Kirk
- Kansas City - Nick Bolton
- Las Vegas - Maxx Crosby
- Los Angeles Chargers - Austin Ekeler
- Los Angeles Rams - Cooper Kupp
- Miami - Alec Ingold
- Minnesota - Dalvin Cook
- New England - David Andrews
- New Orleans - Ryan Ramczyk
- New York Giants - Daniel Jones
- New York Jets - Duane Brown
- Philadelphia - Lane Johnson
- Pittsburgh - Alex Highsmith
- San Francisco - Kyle Juszczyk
- Seattle - Will Dissly
- Tampa Bay - Lavonte David
- Tennessee - Derrick Henry
- Washington - Terry McLaurin
Said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations."These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship. It reflects the very values of respect, resilience and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."
