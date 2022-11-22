Von Miller is Buffalo Bills Nominee For NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Von Miller is a newcomer to the Buffalo Bills. But when it comes to high-profile awards, he's an old hand ... including now, as the Bills' nominee for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, which recognizes players from around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field,'' was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

A panel of former players will select eight finalists, and those names will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players vote in December.

The winner of the Rooney Award will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9.

Here is the list of nominees:



Arizona - Budda Baker

- Budda Baker Atlanta - Grady Jarrett

- Grady Jarrett Baltimore - Calais Campbell

- Calais Campbell Buffalo - Von Miller

- Von Miller Carolina - Johnny Hekker

- Johnny Hekker Chicago - DeAndre Houston-Carson

- DeAndre Houston-Carson Cincinnati - B.J. Hill

- B.J. Hill Cleveland - Nick Chubb

- Nick Chubb Dallas - Dak Prescott

- Dak Prescott Denver - Pat Surtain II

- Pat Surtain II Detroit - Kalif Raymond

- Kalif Raymond Green Bay - Aaron Jones

- Aaron Jones Houston - Jerry Hughes

- Jerry Hughes Indianapolis - DeForest Buckner

- DeForest Buckner Jacksonville - Christian Kirk

- Christian Kirk Kansas City - Nick Bolton

- Nick Bolton Las Vegas - Maxx Crosby

- Maxx Crosby Los Angeles Chargers - Austin Ekeler

- Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Rams - Cooper Kupp

- Cooper Kupp Miami - Alec Ingold

- Alec Ingold Minnesota - Dalvin Cook

- Dalvin Cook New England - David Andrews

- David Andrews New Orleans - Ryan Ramczyk

- Ryan Ramczyk New York Giants - Daniel Jones

- Daniel Jones New York Jets - Duane Brown

- Duane Brown Philadelphia - Lane Johnson

- Lane Johnson Pittsburgh - Alex Highsmith

- Alex Highsmith San Francisco - Kyle Juszczyk

- Kyle Juszczyk Seattle - Will Dissly

- Will Dissly Tampa Bay - Lavonte David

- Lavonte David Tennessee - Derrick Henry

- Derrick Henry Washington - Terry McLaurin

Said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations."These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship. It reflects the very values of respect, resilience and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."

