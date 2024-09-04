3 Broncos Running Out of Time to Prove It
Entering the 2024 season, every Denver Broncos player is looking to make a name for himself, live up to draft pedigree and establish a legacy. Others are just trying to remain on the roster.
There are a few players whom the Broncos expected to have a big future, but they've hit a crossroads in their development and have tested the team's patience due to a lack of availability. Today, I'm breaking down three Broncos with the most to prove in 2024.
Greg Dulcich | TE
The Broncos have been searching for a dynamic pass-catching tight end since the days of Julius Thomas. Attempts have been made with the likes of Noah Fant, Jake Butt, and Jeff Heuerman. Unfortunately, none of them panned out for the Broncos for a multitude of reasons, ranging from injuries to poor play calls and inability to create consistent separation.
If Dulcich hopes to break the cycle, he must find a way to stay healthy and on the field. He has a serious chance to become a viable target, something that he has shown in his limited time on the field.
Dulcich has also taken steps this offseason to continue to round out his game, stating, "trying to improve my game in all facets, especially being out as long as I was."
If he can remain healthy, Dulcich can be the answer at tight end that the Broncos have been looking for. His potential is a reason for Broncos fans to be optimistic. If he fails to deliver, his days in Denver could be coming to an end.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
The Broncos have continued to look for a wide receiver who can take the top off the defense but have fallen short. The most recent example is KJ Hamler, a fan favorite who dealt with injuries, inept quarterback play, and a health scare in his final year with the team.
In last year's draft, the Broncos attempted again to fill that role, drafting the talented Mims out of Oklahoma. He was productive in his rookie season on special teams, even notching his first Pro Bowl selection.
Unfortunately, Mims struggled to make his mark in the passing game. Mims wasn't the only one at fault, as the coaching staff didn't utilize him enough; as well as being a victim of Russell Wilson's depressing downfall.
Sean Payton has noticed Mims' underutilization.
"We were as much responsible for, I don't want to say holding him back, but man, you're trying to get snaps for Jerry [Jeudy], you're trying to get snaps for Courtland [Sutton], and so I think we'll see a lot of growth from year one to year two."
Baron Browning | OLB
Browning is the player on this list who possesses superstar potential. He has excellent size, speed, and bend, which allows him to turn the corner as he tries to bring the quarterback down at all costs.
Unfortunately, Browning's most significant complication has been injuries, dealing with a hip injury early on in his career and having undergone an arthroscopic procedure to repair a partially torn meniscus prior to the start of last season.
Browning is determined to overcome his injuries and increase his impact on the team. When he is healthy, he can devastate opposing teams' game plans and open up favorable matchups for his teammates. Look for him to ramp it up this season in hopes of securing a lucrative contract.
Bottom Line
While every player on this list has it in them to take their play to the next level, it's hard to believe that all three will. Browning has the best pure talent of the bunch but can't stay healthy, Mims is the healthiest but can't find a way to get on the field consistently, and Dulcich would have no competition at his position if he could stay on the field.
Each player on this list has a huge question mark, and it will be up to them to write the next chapter in their career. Will it be their last chapter, or do they have many more to come?
