Report: Broncos Sign Veteran LB Andre Smith
The Denver Broncos made a post-minicamp addition to its offseason roster, signing veteran linebacker Andre Smith, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday.
9NEWS' Mike Klis confirmed the transaction, noting that Smith earned his deal following a two-day tryout this week.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A 2018 seventh-round pick, Smith is on to his fifth team in seven years after stints in Carolina, Buffalo, Tennessee, and, most recently, Atlanta, where he made his first career start. The North Carolina product has totaled 52 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries across 62 games, appearing primarily on special teams.
"Two-down inside linebacker with a severe case of thumps who looks to impose his will against ball carriers as often as possible," reads Smith's pre-draft scouting profile.
Smith, 27, joins a Broncos ILB unit comprised of vets Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith, and Justin Strnad, and undrafted rookies Levelle Bailey and Alec Mock.
Head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Barton, Griffith, and Bailey are in an open competition for the starting job opposite Singleton.
"All three of those guys are competing at Mike," Payton told reporters. "We’re rotating their reps, much the same way [as we are at] quarterback. We’ll continue to do that.”
Smith is unlikely to change that equation, but his presence could spell bad news for Strnad, another ace special-teamer who offers little in the way of defensive help.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!