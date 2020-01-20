10 Shrine Bowl Standouts on the Broncos' Radar

The Shrine Bowl represents stop one of the pre-Draft trail of NFL teams scouting college all-star games. There were multiple prospects who stood out and caught the attention of the Denver Broncos and the other 31 teams.

In the video above, I reveal five of the prospects who really impressed on offense. But what about the defensive side of the ball? Here are the five to monitor on the Broncos' radar.

Dele Harding, LB | Illinois

He showed off his sharpness in coverage and how quickly he reacts to underneath throws. There is a concern about him as a run defender particularly taking on blocks, but he did a solid job in that department during the game. In a weaker linebacker class, Harding really helped his draft stock.

Michael Danna, Edge | Michigan

While he had a solid game, Danna had an even better week of practice overall. During practices, he gave offensive linemen problems with solid technique and quickness to get after the quarterback. While he wasn’t as dominant in the game, he still showed off those same traits.

Parnell Motley, CB | Oklahoma

He had a really rough week of practices. Motley was struggling to stick with receivers, getting beat, and just looked lost as times. That was a different story from the game, where Motley played really well and did a solid job of sticking to his man in coverage.

Garrett Mariano, DL | UAB

He was very tough to handle in the game. His practices were solid, but come game time, he really got to showcase the strength and power he brings to the table. After the week he had, it wouldn’t be shocking if he ended up as a draft selection.

Kendall Coleman, Edge | Syracuse

He caused problems for the opposing offense when he was able to turn the edge. Coleman did have problems arise when having to set the edge against the run but that just isn’t his strong suit. Coleman helped himself, but mostly, he confirmed himself as the prospect everyone thought he was.

Don't forget to check out the video above for the offensive stand-outs and sound off in the comment section below with your take on the Shrine Bowl participants.

