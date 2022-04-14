Finding Broncos: Jalen Pitre | DB | Baylor

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 197 pounds

Arms: 30-5/8 inches

30-5/8 inches Hands: 9 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 pounds): 16 reps

Vertical Jump: 35 inches

3 Cone Drill: 6.74 seconds

20 Yard Shutte: 4.18 seconds

Stats

Pros

There is nothing but praise for the intangibles with high football character, football IQ, and leadership.

His high football IQ was constantly on display in his role for Baylor.

He can hold the edge against the run decently enough, but he struggles to get off blocks.

Instincts are nearly elite, and he trusts what he sees 100%.

Motor runs hot, even when away from the play.

Works hard coming downhill against the run.

Takes good angles in pursuit and coming downhill to meet the ball.

Instincts and awareness help cover the lack of speed in college.

Hyper-competitive nature that s goes 110% every snap.

Tackling technique cleans up, but he brings plenty of physicality into his attempts.

Played the 'star' position, which helps his versatility for the NFL, and played plenty of special teams snaps at a high level.

He played over 100 snaps on the defensive line, the box, and the slot.

Smart blitzer with good timing on his attack.

He does well to avoid blockers in space.

Has a good short-area burst.

Plays clean with only nine career penalties on over 2,100 snaps played.

He is a highly effective blitzer that applies pressure over 25% of his pass-rush snaps.

Cons

He has tight hips that can be clunky with his flips.

Not exactly a smooth mover.

Doesn't have room left on his frame.

His movement issues can be problematic covering in space.

The overall speed is questionable.

Needs to start his tackle with a lower pad level.

Short strider that wastes a lot of steps when changing direction.

Lacks recovery athleticism.

False steps are consistent.

Overeager and overaggressive that can be baited by quarterbacks.

He can be late with his timing often.

He can get caught on blocks, and his lack of strength shows when he is trying to disengage.

The tackling technique needs to be reworked and used, especially coming off a clean base.

27 missed tackles in the last two years and 36 in his career.

Overview

Jalen Pitre is a versatile defensive back that can play a deep safety role and drop down and play the slot. While he spent over 300 snaps in college working out of the box, it would be better to limit his exposure in the box at the NFL level. There is a lack of strength in his game, and it is more likely to be a liability in the box than elsewhere.

Having played the 'star' position at Baylor, he was tasked to do a lot for the defense. That is a lot of the trust from the coaching staff, and he didn't make them regret it because he has such a high football IQ. Pitre is rarely out of position and will consistently be around the ball with how smart, aware, and instinctive he is.

With how the NFL game has changed, teams are more willing to take risks on tackling issues if the defender can generate turnovers or the possibility of turnovers, and that is what Pitre does. He never allowed a touchdown on 907 snaps in coverage during his college career while intercepting four passes and breaking up another nine. Jalen Pitre is a coach's player and is viewed as a safe prospect because of his high football IQ, which is coveted from versatile defensive backs. That is a trait that can lead to a lasting career in the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

With what the Denver Broncos still need in their secondary, Pitre is the exact type of player to look at. His versatility would be a boost as they can move him around and use him in multiple ways. He fits with the scheme as he can work as a two-high safety, but adding the ability to drop into the slot would give Ejiro Evero options and another weapon.

Justin Simmons is a stalwart in the secondary, and they brought back Kareem Jackson to compete with Caden Sterns for the other starting position. Adding Pitre to that group and the corner room with his ability to play in the slot would set the secondary for the season. If Pitre is there when the Broncos are on the clock at 64 or available with a slight trade-up, it could be too hard for the George Paton and the Broncos to pass up on.

Grade: Late Round 2

Where he Goes: Early/Mid Round 2

