3 Sleeper CBs Broncos can Target Under the Radar

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Under-the-Radar Cornerbacks to Monitor

The Broncos could capitalize on how much these three cornerbacks are being slept on at the moment when the draft rolls around in April.
The Denver Broncos are going to need help at cornerback, especially after the release of A.J. Bouye. It made sense for the Broncos to move on from Bouye after an injury-riddled season peppered with poor play and punctuated with a suspension. 

With his contract having no guaranteed money left, Denver got out of it with zero dead cap. However, it just makes the cornerback position all the weaker. 

Essang Bassey and Bryce Callahan are both coming back from injury, and the latter has never played a full season in his career. Michael Ojemudia was up and down during his rookie season, and he is a No. 2 corner at best. The Broncos need help.

This draft class is pretty solid with some solid options at the top. Over the years, however, Denver has done a decent job of identifying under-the-radar guys, and with George Paton taking the GM reins, that could lead to an even better job at identifying diamonds in the rough.

In the video above, I break down three corners that are being slept on somewhat publicly. This doesn’t mean these prospects will be late picks, just that they should be getting a little more attention than they are. 

In fact, for this video, all three prospects could very likely hear their name called on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

  1. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
  2. Greg Newsome III, Northwestern
  3. Elijah Molden, Washington

The Broncos ended the 2020 season with corners like De’Vante Baubsy, Nate Hairston, and Parnell Motley seeing a good amount of playing time and mostly getting torched. Bausby, a fan-favorite, ended up getting benched after allowing 18 catches for over 250 yards over the final three games. He was a major weak link and it showed.

This is a position the Broncos really need to reboot and retool fast. 

