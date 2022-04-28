Skip to main content

Finding Broncos: E.J. Perry | QB | Brown

Finding Broncos scouts the 2022 NFL Draft with a small school sleeper quarterback.

Measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 211 pounds
  • Arms: 32 inches
  • Hands: 9 inches

Combine

  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds
  • Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 123 inches
  • 3 Cone Drill: 6.85 seconds
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Pros

  • Went to the Shrine Game and stood out. 
  • Has a good build on his frame.
  • Extremely capable when using his legs. 
  • Plays with good anticipation. 
  • Has good balance in his dropbacks and doesn't heavy set. 
  • Gives it his all no matter what. 
  • No question about his motor or competitive nature. 
  • Can get the ball out quickly and multiple angles and off an unset base. 
  • Could be used in a variety of ways on offense. 
  • Has some power as a runner to break through some tackles and can be hard to bring down in the pocket.
  • Some teams might consider a position change, and he has good athleticism for it. 
  • Potential for trick plays increases with Perry. 
  • Mobility is elite. 
  • Has great instincts as a quarterback and as a runner. 
  • Has short-term memory. 
  • Praised for how he took to coaching during the Shrine week. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cons

  • Hands are smaller than desired. 
  • Throwing mechanics need to be overhauled. 
  • Release is long and opens for a strip-sack.
  • His eyes can give away his plan as a passer. 
  • Large number of turnovers. 
  • Doesn't have the arm to make all of the NFL throws. 
  • The footwork is a mess. 
  • Didn't play quality opponents in college. 
  • Active mind leads to mistakes after the snap. 
  • Can't always muster enough arm on the move. 
  • Lower body mechanics need to be built up.
  • Accuracy and placement attacking 15+ yards are all over the place. 
  • Can be overaggressive when attacking tight throwing windows. 
  • Too many chances on low success rate throws. 

Overview

E.J. Perry is a rising small school quarterback prospect with good athleticism. While there are many concerns with his tape and transitioning to the NFL, there is enough intrigue. The biggest thing with Perry is how he took to coaching at the Shrine Game and how he looked. 

It was enough to reach a point where he is likely to get his name called and have teams work to develop him. His traits can lead to a role on offense, working from multiple positions. A creative offensive coordinator can also find ways to use him with some trick plays. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is good ability as a runner, and teams may want to move him to a different position for the NFL. However, his arm strength will limit him as a quarterback and could be problematic with some potential trick plays. There is a way for Perry to have a role as a backup quarterback in the NFL, but it will take some time before he reaches that, if he ever does. 

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are set with their starting quarterback job with Russell Wilson in town. They also brought in Josh Johnson to compete with Brett Rypien for the backup job. However, they could look to add another quarterback to the room. 

Perry is a fit with the offensive scheme and could help lead to some creative plays from Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten. While he wouldn't compete for the backup job this year, he could compete for the third quarterback job or practice squad spot. It would be an interesting fit to see how they would use him, but it seems unlikely the Broncos draft a quarterback and instead look at the undrafted free agent pool. 

Grade: Late Round 6

Where he Goes: Round 6/Round 7

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Brown QB EJ PERRY takes it himself for first down yardage setting up a Bear's TD over Princeton on Oct. 16, 2021 at Brown Stadium. Brown Football22
Draft

Finding Broncos: E.J. Perry | QB | Brown

By Erick Trickel1 minute ago
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the second half the NCAA Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. Cotton Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ac 434
Draft

Finding Broncos: Bryan Cook | S | Cincinnati

By Erick Trickel2 hours ago
George Paton
News

The Athletic Says Offensive Line is Broncos' Biggest Draft Need

By Nick Kendell3 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman John Ridgeway of Arkansas (98) and American offensive lineman Darian Kinnard of Kentucky (65) battle during American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Darian Kinnard | OL | Kentucky

By Lance Sanderson4 hours ago
USATSI_13615637
News

Broncos Sign New WR After Veteran Minicamp

By Zack Kelberman4 hours ago
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

NFL Insider Hints Broncos Could Trade Up in Draft to Land OT

By Nick Kendell13 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates with quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at O.co Coliseum.
News

Peyton Manning Honors Demaryius Thomas' Legacy with Scholarship Fund at Georgia Tech

By Luke Patterson14 hours ago
Nov 21, 2020; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Tariq Woolen (20) breaks up a pass intended for Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Antoine Robinson (13) in the second quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Tariq Woolen | CB | UTSA

By Lance Sanderson20 hours ago
David Ojabo
Draft

5 Dream Picks for Broncos at No. 64 in NFL Draft

By Nick Kendell20 hours ago