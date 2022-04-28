Finding Broncos: E.J. Perry | QB | Brown

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 211 pounds

Arms: 32 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Combine

40 Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 123 inches

3 Cone Drill: 6.85 seconds

20 Yard Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Pros

Went to the Shrine Game and stood out.

Has a good build on his frame.

Extremely capable when using his legs.

Plays with good anticipation.

Has good balance in his dropbacks and doesn't heavy set.

Gives it his all no matter what.

No question about his motor or competitive nature.

Can get the ball out quickly and multiple angles and off an unset base.

Could be used in a variety of ways on offense.

Has some power as a runner to break through some tackles and can be hard to bring down in the pocket.

Some teams might consider a position change, and he has good athleticism for it.

Potential for trick plays increases with Perry.

Mobility is elite.

Has great instincts as a quarterback and as a runner.

Has short-term memory.

Praised for how he took to coaching during the Shrine week.

Cons

Hands are smaller than desired.

Throwing mechanics need to be overhauled.

Release is long and opens for a strip-sack.

His eyes can give away his plan as a passer.

Large number of turnovers.

Doesn't have the arm to make all of the NFL throws.

The footwork is a mess.

Didn't play quality opponents in college.

Active mind leads to mistakes after the snap.

Can't always muster enough arm on the move.

Lower body mechanics need to be built up.

Accuracy and placement attacking 15+ yards are all over the place.

Can be overaggressive when attacking tight throwing windows.

Too many chances on low success rate throws.

Overview

E.J. Perry is a rising small school quarterback prospect with good athleticism. While there are many concerns with his tape and transitioning to the NFL, there is enough intrigue. The biggest thing with Perry is how he took to coaching at the Shrine Game and how he looked.

It was enough to reach a point where he is likely to get his name called and have teams work to develop him. His traits can lead to a role on offense, working from multiple positions. A creative offensive coordinator can also find ways to use him with some trick plays.

There is good ability as a runner, and teams may want to move him to a different position for the NFL. However, his arm strength will limit him as a quarterback and could be problematic with some potential trick plays. There is a way for Perry to have a role as a backup quarterback in the NFL, but it will take some time before he reaches that, if he ever does.

Fit with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are set with their starting quarterback job with Russell Wilson in town. They also brought in Josh Johnson to compete with Brett Rypien for the backup job. However, they could look to add another quarterback to the room.

Perry is a fit with the offensive scheme and could help lead to some creative plays from Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten. While he wouldn't compete for the backup job this year, he could compete for the third quarterback job or practice squad spot. It would be an interesting fit to see how they would use him, but it seems unlikely the Broncos draft a quarterback and instead look at the undrafted free agent pool.

Grade: Late Round 6

Where he Goes: Round 6/Round 7

