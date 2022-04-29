Finding Broncos: Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 246 pounds

246 pounds Arms: 32-1/2 inches

32-1/2 inches Hands: 10-1/8 inches

Combine

Bench Press (225 pounds): 18 reps

18 reps Vertical Jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad Jump: 117 inches

Stats

Pros

Has good athleticism that he uses well to get yards after the catch.

Big hands with a strong grip.

Hard to break the ball from his grasp.

Has good footwork through his routes.

Gives 110% effort as a blocker.

Has multiple uses in the passing game as he can stay in for pass protection.

Has enough strength as a blocker.

Blocks from a good base.

Doesn't get rattled in traffic.

Unafraid of working in the middle of the field.

Enough ability to stretch the seam.

Has sneaky burst for added separation.

Quick to find the field.

Has a great catch radius.

Can vary his speed through his routes.

Leader and praised for his intangibles.

Only had one fumble in his career, and it was his final game.

Set record at Colorado State.

Cons

Ducks into engagement as a blocker.

Lunges and leans into his blocks.

Blocking on the move is rough.

Has issues when attacking the outside as a receiver.

Production was uneven, with one touchdown in 2021.

Doesn't box out at the catch point.

Takes more contact as a receiver than he needs to.

Angles when blocking to the second level are bad.

Blocking technique is a mess and takes away from his effort.

Can be a Tarzan but often plays like Jane as a receiver.

Long speed isn't good enough, but not terrible either.

Slows when tracking the ball, giving defenders time to catch up.

Doesn't play with enough balance as a blocker or as a receiver.

Doesn't control defenders as a blocker.

More of a nuisance as a blocker than effective.

Struggles with positioning as a blocker.

Lacks a good punch and can't recock his punch.

Usage went down near the goal line.

A high number of penalties.

Overview

There is a lot to like with McBride, especially how reliable he is as a receiver. When he gets his hands on the ball, he rarely drops it or fumbles it. That has a high value for NFL teams and would be a favorite for any NFL quarterback.

While he does give plenty of effort as a blocker, there is a lot of technical work that needs to be done. Teams will also have to focus on coaching out his plethora of bad habits as a blocker. He has good size and needs to use it better, not just as a blocker.

It is concerning how Colorado State used him predominately in the middle, but when he was used to attacking outside the hash marks, he was awkward and clunky. There is also the issue of dropped usage in the red zone. He has traits to work both, but Colorado State avoided it and NFL teams will have to unlock the potential there.

Fit with Broncos

McBride is a fan favorite for the Denver Broncos, and likely part of it is because he is the local prospect. There is also a need at tight end for the Broncos after they included Noah Fant in the trade to get Russell Wilston. However, there are two reasons McBride isn't the best fit for the team.

Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett's projected offense. Neither of them has a large role for tight ends, especially in the short/intermediate area of the field. Wilson has hardly used tight ends throughout his career and doesn't like to attack the middle of the field.

Then with Hackett, he is projected to bring the Packers' offense, which was a heavy outside attack. Maybe the coaches and Wilson are willing to adapt, but that remains to be seen. Barring a drastic change from what they've done historically, an early tight end isn't the best value, even one with the talent of McBride.

Grade: Middle Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 2

