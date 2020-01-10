Mile High Huddle
Denver Broncos' 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft | Version 1.0

Erick Trickel

For the Denver Broncos, the regular season is over, which means that it's all about roster building. This time on the NFL calendar is replete with mock drafts as we turn our focus to the NFL Draft along with free agency. 

The Broncos' draft position is set, holding the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, followed by No. 46 overall in the second round, and No. 77, 83, and 97 selections in the third round. All picks after that will depend on what compensatory picks the league awards Denver.

For now, the Broncos have nine picks not factoring any projected compensatory considerations. Denver acquired extra third-round picks from San Francisco and Pittsburgh, as well as the Niners' fourth-rounder. 

The Broncos don't currently have a fifth-round pick, but they are projected to get a compensatory pick in the round. That adds up to eight total picks thus far, with Denver's last four being a sixth-rounder from Washington, seventh-rounder from New England, and two projected seventh-round compensatory picks.

Having set the stage, it's time to reveal my first mock draft of the 2020 pre-draft season. There is a lot of time between now and the draft and a lot of things with this mock will change by the time I publish my final iteration in the spring. 

Note: This mock was made by picking the most often chosen player for the Broncos in 75 simulations. The three compensatory picks were selections made by me among players still left after the final pick of the round. So for the fifth-round compensatory selection, they were all prospects left after the 32nd pick of the fifth-round was made in the simulation.

Round 1: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (2) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The former Colorado receiver had 191 offensive touches while picking up 2,223 yards and 17 touchdowns in college. There is some concern over the time Shenault has missed while at CU. However, after multiple conversations I've had with people in the know about the receiver and his injuries, there isn’t a fear about any long-term issues stemming from those run-ins with the injury bug.

Shenault is a bigger receiver and many expect him to run a sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash, which, at his size, would be insane. He offers up a lot of versatility, which the Broncos can really use within their offense. Wide receiver screens would really be opened up with Shenault as the receiver.

Round 2: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Niang got hurt during the 2019 season, but like Shenault, there don’t seem to be legitimate concerns over any long-term issues stemming from the injury. Of course, the NFL Combine will provide more answers on Niang's health, as it will with Shenault's.

Niang has great size and really good length. Combined with his athleticism, it leads to a lot of wins. There is also a decent amount of power with Niang. 

With how Garett Bolles ended the season, Niang would be a pick to provide depth while being developed, as his technique does need work, to take over a starting spot in 2021. That is, unless an injury thrusts him into a starting role sooner.

Round 3: Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

Denver is set to lose multiple defensive linemen and they need to replace them. Madubuike is a super athletic gap penetrator that fits into the Broncos' scheme perfectly. 

He will need to work on his technique, but D-Line Coach Bill Kollar should be able to work wonders with him. All of Madubuike's concerns are fixable, but his athleticism and quickness aren’t teachable.

Round 3: Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Utah Utes defensive tackle Leki Fotu (99) and defensive tackle John Penisini (52) celebrate after a stop in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Purcell was fine as a nose tackle, but he can be upgraded. To do so, the Broncos will have to look no further than Utah. 

Fotu has a great first step, great size, and solid power to shoot gaps and disrupt plays behind the line of scrimmage. For the NFL, he must get his pad level lower more consistently. Fotu was also a team captain for the Utes.

Round 3: Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

It was great to see Winfield, Jr. declare for the draft. He is a chess piece defensive back that can eventually replace Kareem Jackson who is going to be 32 when the draft comes around. 

Denver could be looking at needing a No. 3 safety that can drop down and cover the slot with Will Parks being a free agent. Winfield, Jr. would be such a tremendous fit in Vic Fangio's scheme, has a good head on his shoulders, and can be a leader on defense.

Round 4: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Another perfect scheme fit for the Broncos, Vaughn has really good vision, which is so vital for a zone-based rushing scheme. He has been limited as a receiver, but his few reps have shown promise for higher volume in the future. 

The bigger concern comes as a blocker where he tries hard but doesn’t quite have the technique down. NFL coaching could make the difference. 

Round 4: Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

Here we have a team captain who is an excellent fit in the Broncos' scheme who has really good ball skills. I love Bassey for the Broncos' cover scheme, but there is an issue with tackling that won’t please Coach Fangio. 

Bassey does such a good job reading the play and putting himself in the proper position to make a play. If his tackling were better, he would be getting talked about a bit higher in the draft.

Round 5: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Denver drafted a receiver earlier in this mock that can take short passes and make big plays, but there is still a spacing problem. Hightower, with his speed, will help solve that. 

It is expected that Hightower runs low 4.3-second 40-yard dash, if not just under. He can stretch the field, offers returner value, and has a decent change-of-direction ability.

Round 6: Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

With range for days, Brown is a super athletic and quick linebacker who will kill it going sideline-to-sideline or downfield in coverage. He will need work in the weight room to get a little stronger, and also work to improve his tackling technique. 

Taking on blocks isn’t his thing, but he can sort through the trash to find the right lane to the ball.

Round 7: Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

Herron has great length, but he does lack power in his game. The lack of power shows up more so in run blocking as he relies on his length and decent technique to win in pass protection. 

Denver’s zone scheme would utilize his length and mobility to cover for a lack of power ideally.

Round 7: Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

As a blocker or a receiver, McKeon can make an impact for an offense. He projects best as a TE2 in the NFL partially due to his limited athleticism. 

The Broncos have an athletic tight end in Noah Fant, so they need to find a partner in crime for him and that could be McKeon.

Round 7: Jaron Bryant, CB, Fresno State

Bryant is a tall and long corner who does his best with the play developing in front of him. Denver has to improve its depth, and a way to do that quickly is to get great scheme fits via the draft. 

Bryant can be a gunner on special teams as well and is very physical and tough tackler. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (31)
No. 1-15
Brew77
Brew77

Wow I was pleasantly surprised by your mock I know last year we had more than few arguments about your mocks but this is actually one of the best I’ve seen so far. My only small criticism is instead of doubling up on WR I would rather see an inside offensive lineman taken somewhere we still don’t know whether McGovern resigns or if he does for how long? And I think the Broncos could use some added depth at the C/G position but other than that good job.

RickyBobby_0815
RickyBobby_0815

Interesting mock but there is still a lot to factor in the next few months: Senior Bowl, Combine and of course FA. I keep hearing burner WR at 15 and see Ruggs pegged to Denver in multiple mocks. As much as I like Ruggs or another WR at 15, this draft is very deep at the position. I think if Javon Kinlaw is available, he's the pick and look at WR day 2 - possibly the KJ Hamler from Penn State. Please tell me your thoughts.

Letswin17
Letswin17

Thanks Erick. I'd rather go OT first and anticipate WR1 quality being available in round two. And I'm swaying back and forth on that. My worry is that Denver needs a plug and play ROT more and that player is gone by round two. Mock draft simulators OT depletion occurs faster than WO.

I'm curious about the simulation hits per player per round. I know it's a huge guessing game. I'm sure nobody anticipated Lock to Denver in round two last year. The other thing noticeable is IDL disruptors, are gone fast. Also Fangio's zone ILB is wafer thin.

The Broncos needs far outweigh there picks. I wouldn't be surprised to see them trade back again this year. Getting an extra top 40 pick would be great.

Letswin17
Letswin17

Really like your picks three through seven.

Kebby77
Kebby77

Draft is deep with WR. I say go CB or Tackle at 15. These are weak spots on our roster, especially with CHarris most likely gone. I think we need 2 OL and 2 CB in the first 4 rounds of this draft.

CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX

As I have said there are WR's and there are offensive weapons. Viska is a weapon, in fact you put him on the Broncos roster last year he is by far the best short yardage ball carrier on the team, and one of the better ones in the game. He is the most dynamic player with the ball in his hands after the catch available in quite sometime. You can get zone corners in later rounds as Erick did with this mock. You can also get zone OL players scattered throughout the draft. You can only get Laviska Shenault at #15 and frankly after he puts on a show at the combine you might not get him there.

Bronco_Matt
Bronco_Matt

Don’t we need at least one and maybe two interior ol players?

Arctic Bronco
Arctic Bronco

Normally I am not enthused about taking a WR in the 1st but Shenault seems to be such a good fit, especially as he has already proven himself at altitude. JE has a strong preference for high level RAC WRs which is a perfect fit for the Shanahan WCO, so Shenault hits that mark too. Really liked learning more about the round 4 through 7 picks, especially their scheme fit and learning which players were Captains. Drafting Captains has improved the character and competitiveness of the team.

tobebel
tobebel

The X-factor here is of course free agency. This draft seems to presuppose they sign an interior OL-- either Scherf or McGovern or both, and I think they'll be needing a stronger CB than a rookie third rounder, hopefully Amakura or Jones. Good job on selecting Captains.

broncodano
broncodano

yeah, i dont think this is the way Elway is going to draft. A wide receiver in the first round?

Chris Harris Jr may leave, and if that happens, Elway will take the best defensive back he can find in the first round, or trade back to get another pick in the second round.

We need offensive line and defensive backs, namely cover corners, guys who can do what Talib and Harris did.

(personally id hold on to Harris, give him a big contract, and still draft the best defensive back i can get in the first or second round. )

But wide receiver is one area that the Broncos seem to have very good depth in.

Same with the defensive line depth. Broncos have very good depth and will be getting Chubb back. (one of the biggest reasons Denver didnt make the post season is the early loss of Chubb and Wolfe.)

Broncos are, surprisingly, solid after this draft. Outside of CB and OL, its a Christmas draft where you can go after specific talent for niche production.

We only need a few players, so im hoping for some Elway trade magic where we get top of the line veteran players through trades involving some draft picks.

Imagine landing CB Slay and resigning Harris Jr? One top of the line badass corner back and the no fly zone is deep again (assuming Harris Jr resigns and plays a less prominent role, such as slot db)

But make no mistake.. broncos are a well built team after this off season.

Denverbroncos3
Denverbroncos3

Like it but don’t like lavishes shenalt that much but good draft overall, more db s though

broncofan55555
broncofan55555
CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX said: As I have said there are WR's and there are offensive weapons. Viska is a weapon, in fact you put him on the Broncos roster last year he is by far the best short yardage ball carrier on the team, and one of the better ones in the game. He is the most dynamic player with the ball in his hands after the catch available in quite sometime. You can get zone corners in later rounds as Erick did with this mock. You can also get zone OL players scattered throughout the draft. You can only get Laviska Shenault at #15 and frankly after he puts on a show at the combine you might not get him there.

Excellent points Buff. A trio of Sutton, Viska, and Fant would be a terror to opposing DCs. Having to pick their poison would drive them nuts.

The Sports Professor
The Sports Professor

Hey All!!! Here is my take on the Broncos 2020 Mock draft: something I’ve been doing since 1992

Rd1- trade down There are plenty who would move up to 15 Denver picks up a 4th in 2019 and 2nd (2021) Selects OL Tyler Biadasz- Center U of Wisconsin Why? Center gets settled by Remington award winner and best Center in the draft! Stalwart at running game and moves McGovern back to OG Solves two main areas for Denver OLine and keeps Munchack busy building a great interior line! However! The only player that wipes this out is Jeff Okoudah! If he is there at 15! We take him!

2nd rd- J. Reagor- WR- TCU Might have to take him in second because he won’t be there in 3rd Natural slot receiver Plays fast Available in RPO and jet sweep combos Stretch the field in the middle Fast, fast, fast

3rd rd

  1. Trey Smith, OT, Tennessee Considered by some to be a great NFL prospect either at guard or tackle! If he comes out! He can be a key centerpiece to strong OLine play in 2020

  2. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson- There are allot of good and talented CB’s in this draft! Terrell gets the nod because of a bit taller for today’s NFL wideouts! Clemson kids are well Coached and have high character from coach Sweeney! IMO

  3. Kyle Duggar, S, Lenoir Rhyne Why? Because somehow Denver seems to find these unknowns and small school products! Mobley, Smith, Traylor, Lindsey, Anderson And turns them into legit stars

4th- DJ Wonnum, DE, South Carolina, 6’5” 260 Size and motor are two great combos for this DE Could be the draft steal because of his ability to defend and rush the passer! Had he played at USC (California) Ohio State or LSU we’d be talking 1st rd

4th- Adam Troutman, TE, Dayton 70/916/14 gets you drafted! Imagine having two studs for TE! Wow Remember the two studs for NE before all Hades broke loose for one Aaron Hernandez They were monsters on the field- Fant and Troutman can create allot of problems for defenses much like those two did!

4th-Jordan Brooks, ILB/MLB, Texas Tech We need more plays from ILB, Todd Davis had a great year- better than some anticipated, but Josey Jewell did not, and at times looked lost in coverage, chasing from behind way to much! Brooks is considered a high end player that plays inside out technique and chases downhill That’s a great compliment for a LB

6th- Mustafa Johnson, DT/DE, CU I got personal reasons here! Moose is one of my Boys! He played above avg on 2/3 of the season He has that sneaky attack ability! Can really be a solid rotational player for Denver!

7th- Braden Mann- P, Texas A&M 54.6 yard avg gets you the Ray Guy award Imagine that avg in Denver! I believe is a huge upgrade over Wadman who was a replacement for the King debacle. Now Denver can have a legit weapon in the kicking game

The Sports Professor
The Sports Professor

Watching all the playoffs these past weekends And Leading ball hawks are George Kittel DK metcalfe, Julian Edelman, Adam Thielen, deebo Samuel, Mark Andrews AJ Brown willie Snead and Hollywood Brown

Look at the current rosters and see that several Marquee guys are not drafted first or second rd

SF built a Defensve line juggernaut Same with Balt, Minnesota, and Tennessee It’s likely that defense will be a steady course for Denver moving forward as it should be! And because trenches win allot of games it makes sense to have a sturdy and dependable OLine Which we have not Too many bad signings and too little return for the past five years

Bigstick25
Bigstick25

Why anyone would want to start off the 1st and 2nd round with someone with a history of injuries and “a developmental player for added depth” is beyond me. Hopefully Elway will pick healthy players that are right now ready to contribute in these two rounds. I honestly think your draft sucks dude.

