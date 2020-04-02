Finding Broncos: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Appalachian State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 224

Arms: 31-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Pros

Production comes from everywhere

Played over 100 snaps at multiple positions

Extremely versatile

Easily slips blockers

Instincts against the run are superb

Keeps active each snap & through the snap

Has good twitch to be a blitzer

Clean tackling technique

Maintains proper balance & feet through the tackle

Special teams ability in all phases

Has great timing in coverage

Can go & bat down passes

Explodes into tackles to bring good force

Has elite range north/south and east/west

Has really good speed

Really good awareness in coverage

Stays disciplined

Cons

Some may consider him a tweener

Does have a few mental mistakes in coverage

Hips are not that loose

Not the most reactive athlete

Not the most urgent getting off blocks

Sometimes will go after the ball-carrier against the run giving up the edge

Recovery could be better

Good college tackler, but tweener size may lead to tackling issues in NFL

Overview

Akeem Davis-Gaither isn’t your standard off-ball linebacker. He is a bit of a tweener, but in the way NFL defenses are going, he has a clear role.

In a standard defense, he can fit as the WILL linebacker, but he offers up the versatility to play multiple spots on the defense. Even though he does have that tweener size, it doesn’t impede his play on the field as he plays bigger than he is and is plenty physical for the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above.

Grade: No. 54 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 2/Early Round 3

