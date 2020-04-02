Mile High Huddle
Finding Broncos: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB Appalachian State | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Erick Trickel

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 224

Arms: 31-1/8 inches

Hands: 9-1/2 inches

Combine Results

Bench Press (225 lbs): 21 reps

Stats

Snip 2
Sports-Reference.com

Pros

  • Production comes from everywhere
  • Played over 100 snaps at multiple positions
  • Extremely versatile
  • Easily slips blockers
  • Instincts against the run are superb
  • Keeps active each snap & through the snap
  • Has good twitch to be a blitzer
  • Clean tackling technique
  • Maintains proper balance & feet through the tackle
  • Special teams ability in all phases
  • Has great timing in coverage
  • Can go & bat down passes
  • Explodes into tackles to bring good force
  • Has elite range north/south and east/west
  • Has really good speed
  • Really good awareness in coverage
  • Stays disciplined

Cons

  • Some may consider him a tweener
  • Does have a few mental mistakes in coverage
  • Hips are not that loose
  • Not the most reactive athlete
  • Not the most urgent getting off blocks
  • Sometimes will go after the ball-carrier against the run giving up the edge
  • Recovery could be better
  • Good college tackler, but tweener size may lead to tackling issues in NFL

Overview

Akeem Davis-Gaither isn’t your standard off-ball linebacker. He is a bit of a tweener, but in the way NFL defenses are going, he has a clear role. 

In a standard defense, he can fit as the WILL linebacker, but he offers up the versatility to play multiple spots on the defense. Even though he does have that tweener size, it doesn’t impede his play on the field as he plays bigger than he is and is plenty physical for the NFL.

Fit with Broncos

*See video above. 

Grade: No. 54 overall prospect

Where he Goes: Late Round 2/Early Round 3

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (2)
BleedOrange
BleedOrange

Erick, I may be wrong, but in your latest mock, I think you have Jeremy Chinn fulfilling this kind of 'tweener' need. Which prospect do you find a more appealing fit for the Fangio scheme?

