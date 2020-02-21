Broncos at the Combine: 6 CBs to Watch

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite.

Time for the cornerback position, which has a really good class this year. While the position isn’t as valued in the Vic Fangio scheme, the Denver Broncos still need to add to their cornerback room.

With Chris Harris, Jr. set to leave via free agency, Bryce Callahan’s health a constant question, the lack of development shown from Isaac Yiadom, and uncertainty around De’Vante Bausby, the need goes without question. Thankfully for the Denver Broncos, they have their options in free agency and in the draft.

What Matters Most for CBs?

For cornerbacks, you want to know where they stand with long speed, which is where the 40-yard dash comes in. Teams also want to know how well they can compete for those 50/50 balls, so their vertical is of importance.

The most important is the 3-cone drill, which is one measurement where the better the test, the more successful they are, in a large number of cases.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

CBs to Watch at Combine

Note: These players are not necessarily targets for the Broncos, at least where they may be projected to go. They are a handful of players that stand to either gain or lose a lot from a certain aspect of the Combine that needs to get talked about.

Kindle Vildor, Georgia State: This small school corner is a good athlete and has solid technique, which is going to entice a lot of teams. They want answers to how technically proficient he is, as well as the athletic upside he has.

Damon Arnette, Ohio State: The biggest question with Arnette is what athleticism he brings to the position. His technique is solid for the NFL, but the athletic upside is where the game is leaning. There are also been rumblings of maturity questions that will need to be answered in interviews.

Bryce Hall, Virginia: There are a lot of tackling concerns when it comes to Hall, but he is very solid in coverage. The tackling concerns were a bigger issue this last season, so was it a business decision? The interviews will be key to providing an answer to that question.

Jaylon Johnson, Utah: There have been rumblings that Johnson would be a much better safety in the NFL than a corner. In my professional opinion, he has a future as a corner in the NFL, but the Combine positional drills and technique will answer that debate.

Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State: An athletically gifted corner with good length and size, it is going to come down to the technique Dantzler shows during position drills.

Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh: Prior to the Senior Bowl, the discussion was moving Jackson to safety. After, he may have a future at corner in the NFL. If he falters in the position drills, especially with technique, then the talk of moving him to safety could return.

Who was Snubbed?

There are quite a few players you can argue as snubs. They all have good tape, a couple had a good shrine week, and would have a lot to gain from the Combine.

Arizona's Jace Whittaker, Florida State's Levonta Taylor, Fresno State's Jaron Bryant, Minnesota's Chris Williamson, and Wet Virginia's Keith Washington all stand out as snubs. Bryant and Taylor especially stand out because of the quality of tape they have.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.