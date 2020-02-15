Broncos at the Combine: 8 TEs to Watch

The NFL Scouting Combine is quickly approaching. The Combine is a major part of the pre-draft process where teams get answers to many of their questions.

NFL teams get to interview prospects, have the medical staff go over each player's health history with a fine-tooth comb, observe the athletic testing on the field, as well as the positional drills. A good week at the Combine can really boost a prospect's draft stock, while a bad one can torpedo it.

With the Combine on the horizon, I'm breaking down each position to talk about what drills or testing really matter, what teams want to see from specific prospects, or what answers teams are seeking on each. I'll also reveal the snubs for each position that did not receive an invite.

Now for the tight ends.

The Denver Broncos don't have a dire need for a tight end with Pat Shurmur taking over the offense, and because of Noah Fant's emergence. Just in case, here are some names to watch at the Combine whom the Broncos could decide to target a tight end.

What Matters Most for TEs

For tight ends and all they're asked to do, everything is important. However, the game demands more athletic tight ends, so that makes the Combine testing all the more important for prospects at the position.

Of those athletic tests, the explosion tests, broad jump, vertical, and 10-yard split, in particular, are of the utmost importance.

TEs to Watch at the Combine

Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati: Somewhat of an under-the-radar prospect, Deguara is a blocking and receiving tight end. The athletic testing is going to be really important for his draft stock.

Adam Trautman, Dayton: A small-school prospect, he showed he belonged at the Senior Bowl with the talent he was taking on. At the Combine, the interviews will be key as he tries to cement himself as the No. 1 tight end.

Stephen Sullivan, LSU: A wide receiver convert, Sullivan has the athleticism for the position, but where is he with the technique? The positional drills are the focus here.

Thaddeus Moss, LSU: A gifted receiving threat, he runs good routes for the position. Determining whether he has the strength and technique for blocking will be major factors in his overall draft stock.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri: It's very simple; does he have any athletic upside?

Jacob Breeland, Oregon: Breeland was playing his way to day-two consideration before an injury occurred. The Combine medicals will provide answers to the injury, severity, and if there are any long-term concerns stemming from it.

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue: Hopkins is more receiver than tight end due to major issues as a blocker. However, at the Combine, he will have to show better hands than he did the previous season to help him.

Cheyenne O’Grady, Arkansas: After multiple off-field incidents that led to suspensions and eventually a mutual agreement for O’Grady to stay away from the football program, interviews will have to be impressive if he wants to get drafted.

Who was Snubbed?

There are not many tight ends in this class and most of them got invited to the Scouting Combine. However, Memphis' Joey Magnifico and North Dakota State's Ben Ellefson are two that should have been invited.

Their respective tape screams 'contributor' at the NFL level and the Combine would’ve been a chance to show more.

