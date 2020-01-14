Broncos at the Shrine Game: Takeaways From Day One

Shrine Week is underway and the Denver Broncos are there looking for gems that they can snag during and after the draft. It was only day one of practice, but there were some prospects of interest who emerged.

It will be interesting to see how these prospects do the rest of the week, and what other players will step up. Meanwhile, here are 10 prospects who garnered attention, whether for good or bad, during the first practice.

Michael Onwenu, OG, Michigan

This mountain of a guard weighed in over 360 pounds with arms over 34 inches. For a man that size, he moves very well and nimbly and will draw a lot of attention. He showed that mobility on day one, but also his power by shutting down multiple defensive linemen in one-on-one drills.

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

It was a case of the dropsies for Hightower on day one. Last I saw, his tally on Monday was at three drops. He brings plenty of speed to stretch a defense, but those hands have to be more consistent for the NFL.

Reggie Corbin, Illinois/James Robinson, Illinois State | RBs

These two backs showed up on day one both as runners and receivers. They both profile as to backs best used in space, and the first practice reaffirmed that. They are quick, well built, and very athletic, which is just what the NFL wants.

Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

The long lineman really got a chance to showcase his athleticism and quickness during the first practice. There are some concerns with his power, but he had some bright moments using power to win as well.

Malcolm Perry, QB/WR, Navy

This is one quarterback that is going to end up being a receiver in the NFL. He practiced at WR on day one and he looked like a natural receiver with some really good route technique.

Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama

Carter is getting overshadowed by his Crimson Tide teammates, but a good week here could really help him. He started off strong by being quick in coverage and did well in one-on-ones against receivers.

McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

In team drills, Agim really helped himself with the pressure he was able to get up the middle. On one play, he blew right by the center to force the quarterback off their spot.

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

While he played tackle at Oregon, Throckmorton is likely going to be on the inside in the NFL. On day one of practice, he was a guard and looked smooth and natural. This is worth monitoring during the week.

Miami Linebackers Struggle

Myles Pinckney and Shaquille Quarterman both struggled in coverage on day one. They both had a lot of issues there on tape, so it isn’t surprising. It isn’t a good thing to go out on day one and just reenforce the cons about you as a prospect.

Star of the Day: Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

To put it simply, Davis was unstoppable. He beat up on whatever offensive lineman was put in front of him and he showed excellent quickness and good bend to get after the quarterback. Davis put the scouts at the Shrine Game on notice with the practice he had today.

