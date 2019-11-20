Mile High
Should Chase Young be an Option for Broncos in the 2020 Draft?

Erick Trickel

The best player in the 2020 NFL Draft is Chase Young, a pass rusher out of Ohio State. He is such a tremendous talent, and while he is suspended, it is for a very dumb reason. 

This kid looks about as close to a sure thing for the NFL as draft prospects come.

Whatever team ends up drafting Young is going to get a stud player. Nick Bosa has been tearing up the NFL, and some are saying Young is even better. Having watched them both, it's easy to see that they are very close talent-wise.

There isn’t a good chance the Broncos will get to pick high enough to land Young, or that he falls into their lap. Nobody expected Bradley Chubb to fall to Denver at pick No. 5 in 2018. 

If Young does fall, though, that would be one heck of a pick for the Broncos. Even though Denver has a lot of talent at edge rusher already, it's such an important position. Adding a dynamic rusher like Young would give the Broncos a lot of options with how they do things going forward.

Having three capable pass rushers can lead to some really creative play designs to get after opposing quarterbacks, and makes it ridiculously hard for opposing offenses to figure out how to stop them. Also, with the cornerback position such a question mark, having an excellent pass rush would really help cover those potential issues.

Denver would be lucky to land a prospect like Young, though it seems highly unlikely it comes to fruition. Even so, it's fun to dream about and think of all the things Vic Fangio could do with three great pass rushers on the defense. 

Don't rule it out. Broncos GM John Elway will be on hand to scout the Ohio State Buckeyes this week on his way to Buffalo. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
broncofan55555
broncofan55555

I love the idea of getting a great young pass rusher. Chubb sustained an injury that may impact his play and Von Miller's production is on the decline. If Von continues to decline, his hefty salary might become a liability that could better be used to acquire other players. Father Time catches up to all players, even the elite ones.

