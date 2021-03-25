HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Day 2 Defensive Tackles to Monitor

Any one of these three Day 2 defensive tackles would fill an immediate roster need for the Broncos.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos are in a peculiar spot when it comes to their defensive line. The team moved on from Jurrell Casey and re-signed Shelby Harris but DeMarcus Walker is an unrestricted free agent currently unsigned. If Walker hits the bricks, Denver will need to find a replacement. 

While it isn’t the strongest of draft classes at defensive tackle, there are some good, early options. In the video above, I break down three of them who could likely be landed on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

  • Christian Barmore, Alabama
  • Marvin Wilson, Florida State
  • Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

The talent towards the top of the class is alright, but the depth is where the 2021 defensive tackles comes up short with only a few under-the-radar options.

The Broncos do have Mike Purcell coming back from injury, Dre’Mont Jones entering Year 3, McTelvin Agim entering Year 2, and the hidden gem from this past season DeShawn Williams still under contract. Getting Harris back in the fold left Denver with one less moving piece on its defensive line but you like to be six-deep upfront, and without Walker, the Broncos are only at five.

Whatever happens with Walker, the Broncos have to be looking at the draft class for additional help. How early Denver looks to add that help remains to be seen. 

