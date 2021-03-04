Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Offensive Tackles to Monitor

The Broncos have a need at offensive tackle, even if it isn't dire. There are sleepers, there are tackles to avoid, and then there are quality prospects to monitor as the draft board falls.

When it comes to roster needs, offensive tackle looms large for the Denver Broncos. Or at least, larger than some fans might realize as having the position sewn up, as it were, depends largely on what the Broncos do with Ja'Wuan James.

If Denver makes a surprise move to cut bait, the team would then need to find a starting-quality right tackle for this year. If the Broncos keep James, however, the team would still need a tackle who could step in and play if needed while he's developing under Mike Munchak.

The good news is, there is talent in this tackle class. It isn't as top-heavy as it was in the 2020 NFL draft, but the meat is there in the second and third rounds.

Some of these tackles will fall to Day 3 and be even more 'value' options. While the video above only breaks down three tackle options to keep an eye on, there are many more besides Denver can and should monitor as the draft board falls.

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan James Hudson, Cincinnati Penei Sewell, Oregon

There is a need for a future starting offensive tackle in Denver and the depth must be upgraded. Elijah Wilkinson and Demar Dotson are both unrestricted free agents and it's unclear whether either will be brought back.

The Broncos do have Calvin Anderson, whom they believe in, but when he started this past season, he made it clear he needs a lot of coaching to be starting-caliber. After seeing what the Broncos have going on at right tackle, it would be foolish to just bet on them without adding more help.

