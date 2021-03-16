Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Early Safeties to Watch

The Broncos could be in need of three new safeties, including two starters, in 2022. Fortunately, this year's draft class has some gems.

The Denver Broncos applied the franchise tag to safety Justin Simmons for the second-straight year and if the two sides are unable to come to an agreement on a multi-year extension, it will play a factor in the team's NFL draft strategy. But Simmons won't be the only factor.

Will Parks is a free agent as well and that also factors in, though in a smaller way. The other big component is Kareem Jackson being handed his walking papers on Monday.

A lack of safety depth and a second reliable starter is an issue that'll impact the Broncos' 2021 draft strategy. The good news? This is a good year to go get that needed safety help because there is plenty of Day 2 and early-Day 3 options for the Broncos to consider.

In the video above, I break down three safeties with scheme versatility that could fit well with what the Broncos do now and carve out a good role on defense. If Denver does end up moving on from head coach Vic Fangio and changes schemes after 2021, having that kind of versatility at safety would be a major value boost to this year's prospects.

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri Andre Cisco, Syracuse Trevon Moehrig, TCU

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Again, Denver has to better its safety room and ideally find someone that can be a future starter in that role on the defense Jackson vacated. The Broncos need a successor.

If Denver doesn't extend Simmons beyond 2021, the team will need to find a safety in the draft class with enough upside to ostensibly replace the Pro Bowler next year. The Broncos safety room could end up needing two new starters and one depth player capable of playing starter snaps in sub-packages within the next year.

This is the draft to secure that much-needed help but getting Simmons locked up on a long-term deal would also be a big win for the Broncos. This is probably where Denver has the most concerns, both long- and short-term, because of the aforementioned factors.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!