Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Sleeper ILBs to Target

The Broncos are utterly lacking depth at inside linebacker but there are three NFL draft prospects flying under the radar currently who could help solve that problem.

The inside linebacker position has been a roster weakness for the Denver Broncos for five years. When it comes to the 2021 NFL draft class, there is some talent early, but the top-two linebackers both have plenty of questions that could make Denver think twice about taking them with the No. 9 overall pick.

However, there's some solid linebacker depth in the class with plenty of Day 2 options that have good NFL potential. In the video above, I break down three linebackers who all have good athleticism and coverage upside but are currently flying under the radar at varying degrees.

Baron Browning, Ohio State Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M Cameron McGrone, Michigan

Denver is really lacking at the position and despite the game-to-game availability of Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, their limitations were exposed last season.

There is also some hope in Denver's 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Strnad, but he missed the season with an injury and entered the NFL with plenty of health concerns. It's very easy to see the Broncos' issues at the linebacker position and the complete lack of depth there.

The Broncos are a team that needs (but currently lacks) answers to Darren Waller and Travis Kelce in coverage and that is a key element to helping Vic Fangio's defense overall. There's a desire to get more athletic at the position, which is an elemnt that is very obviously lacking at the moment.

