Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Cornerbacks to Avoid

When trying to match NFL draft prospects to teams, scheme fit has to be paramount. There are few prospects who transcend a given scheme, so unless a team has a shot at such a guy, it has to identify players who do fit the system.

This is something especially important to Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who seems to put an emphasis on players who can fit what he wants to do. It's smart because you want to fit that round peg into a round hole after all.

Yes, there are instances where teams take that square peg and try to mold him to fit into a round hole, and occasionally it works out, but those rare success stories are the exception — not the rule.

One issue when trying to identify these fits and non-fits are changes to schemes during the season that could end up staying with a team like the Broncos. Another is, sometimes a coach can see that square peg and be ‘certain’ they can make him fit, which is where the rule comes. Buyer beware.

The scheme change is one to really note when it comes to the Broncos after what happened in 2020. Fangio's coverage scheme is traditionally an off-zone/match-quarters, but due to injuries upfront and in the secondary, the Broncos transitioned to more off-man coverage with more press mixed in than usual.

In the video above, I break down three cornerback prospects who do not fit the off-zone scheme that Fangio has traditionally deployed and in other ways. After all, the scheme is just one aspect to identifying fits, but play-style and where a prospect can thrive also need to be factored in.

Will Fangio and his coaching staff decide to stick with that scheme permanently or go back to what has worked for him traditionally? That question makes it harder to identify scheme fits in the NFL draft, especially at cornerback, for the Broncos this year.

For that reason, I'm going off the assumption the Broncos go back to what Fangio has done traditionally to identify scheme fits and avoid talented prospects who don't quite meet the requirements thereof.

