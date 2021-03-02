3 Sleeper WRs for Broncos to Upgrade Depth Chart

Even though the Broncos are strong at wide receiver, the team would be wise to keep an eye on this trio of draft sleepers.

With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland, and possibly Tim Patrick back for the Denver Broncos this coming year, there isn’t a great need at the wide receiver position. Even so, the Broncos could decide to upgrade a couple of receivers who might be on their way out after 2021 like DaeSean Hamilton or even Diontae Spencer.

There's nothing wrong with looking to improve positions preemptively, especially when it comes to depth, but Denver does have some justification to add to its wide receiver corps. It's still doubtful the Broncos draft one before Day 3.

However, there are still some strong Day 3 options flying under the radar that could really help the Broncos' receiver corps, even as a depth option early with potential for a bigger role down the road. In the video above, I break down three of those sleeper options the Broncos could look at.

Anthony Schwartz, Auburn Frank Darby, Arizona State Cornell Powell, Clemson

Each name mentioned brings something the Broncos could use on offense even with the weapons they have. As likely Day 3 picks, they wouldn’t have to see a lot of action and could be used as strategic pieces in the season.

Remember, Sutton is coming back from an injury and will a free agent after this season. Patrick is a restricted free agent and might not be back.

Jeudy and Hamler had issues with their hands as rookies, along with hamstring injuries to Hamler, which could see Denver hedge its bet in the 2021 draft. Cleveland showed some promise to end the season, but the Broncos would be unwise to put all their eggs in that basket.

