Denver Broncos' Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft | Version 4.0

The NFL Scouting Combine is now in the rear-view. As a result, there are some changes to draft boards in and around the NFL.

That includes my own personal board, especially since some of the Combine showings caused me to go back over the tape of more than one prospect. There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos came away both impressed and disappointed with prospects they've had on their radar.

With the Combine in the books, it's time for a new 7-round mock draft. After the last one garnered as much vitriol as it did from fans, hopefully, this lands better. Just like the last mock, this one includes trades.

Over the last five drafts, there have been multiple trades in the first round, which gave me a blueprint for my mock trades to ensure the value matched up. This mock was also executed using The Draft Network's simulator, so remember that your favorite player may not have been there when Denver was on the clock. So let’s see how this goes down.

Free Agent Haul

In this mock, I am not going to go in-depth in free agency, but I did go through the mock with some free-agent additions in mind. Broncos' GM John Elway doesn’t like going into the draft with glaring roster needs, so here are the free agency moves I factored in before doing the mock draft.

Justin Simmons, S: Franchise tagged. Elway and Vic Fangio both made it clear it will happen if no long term deal.

Elijah Wilkinson, OL: RFA tendered. News broke Tuesday morning (via Mike Klis) that Denver was going to tender the versatile offensive lineman.

Mike Purcell, NT: RFA tendered. The news also broke (via Nicki Jhabvala) that Denver was likely to second-round tender Purcell because his market is expected to be hot.

De’Vante Bausby, CB: Re-signed. Don’t freak out because he wasn’t tendered. Denver wants him back, but the projected $2.1 million was a bit much for a player who has barely played and coming off a major injury..

Jordan Phillips, ex-Bills DL: Signed. Word came out that Denver was interested in D.J. Reader, but his asking price may be more than what the Broncos will want to pay. As a result, I went to the next-best nose tackle poised to come at a fraction of the cost.

Bashaud Breeland, ex-Chiefs CB: Signed. With the Chiefs tagging Chris Jones, Breeland is going to hit the open market. His career has been very similar to Byron Jones, except with a few more penalties. As a result, he won’t demand a market-setting deal as Jones will. Word has been the New York Giants will do whatever it takes to land Jones, and that doesn’t bode well for Denver.

Prince Amukamara, ex-Bears CB: Signed. The street free agent has a mutual interest in reuniting with Vic Fangio. Amukamara had a good 2019 season, but it was a down year compared to how good he was with Fangio the year prior.

B.J. Finney, ex-Steelers OL: Signed. Another player that has a connection with a coach in Denver. Finney offers up interior versatility to play center or guard.

Corey Littleton, ex-Rams LB: Signed. Denver goes and gets their cover linebacker, but also a player that is good against the run and a sound tackler.

Chase Daniel, ex-Bears QB: Signed. If you noticed there was no Brandon Allen, as he doesn’t fit the scheme for Denver under Pat Shurmur. As a result, the Broncos go get a better mentor and fit in Daniel who has experience in a similar scheme.

Mock Draft

That wraps up the free-agent signings. Now, for what y’all came for — the mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 30: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Context: When Denver came on the clock at 15, Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, Jr., Derrick Brown, and Isaiah Simmons were all off the board.

Trade Details: There were a few directions I could have gone, but the value wasn’t there. There are rumors New England wants to move up for Utah State QB Jordan Love, so I had Denver send No. 15 overall and a sixth-rounder to New England for No. 23 overall, a third- and a sixth-rounder. On the clock at 23, the board was still very packed with talent and guys that were worth the pick. To clear up the board, I again traded down with Green Bay, who purportedly is looking to move up for a receiver (the simulation had them taking Justin Jefferson). The trade sent No. 23 overall and the sixth-rounder from New England to Green Bay for No. 30 overall and a fourth-rounder.

Pick Analysis: Adding Phillips in free agency gives Denver a starting nose tackle, but the team still needs help for Dre’Mont Jones to generate the interior pressure. Blacklock is a very talented player that can thrive in the Fangio scheme. Unlike most other defensive linemen, Blacklock has a great base understanding of technique to contribute right away. There was a concern about his knee after an ACL injury in 2018, but word is it came back better than fine.

Round 2, Pick 46: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Pick Analysis: Back-to-back Horned Frogs. Reagor had a rough Combine and a lot of chalking it up to unneeded added weight. When he plays at a hair over 190 pounds, but weighed in at 206, many thought he wouldn’t look as clean, smooth, or fast. The Combine will hurt, but he isn’t going to plummet because his tape is great.

Round 2, Pick 59: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Trade Details: As the board started to fall, there were four players that fell to the late second round that I didn’t expect to be there. Seattle has only five picks in the draft, so I offered them three of the Broncos' third-round picks (Denver’s, New England’s and Pittsburgh’s) in exchange for their two second-round picks (Pick 59 and 64). This gave them an extra pick, and picks in the range where the Seattle front office does a really good job.

Pick Analysis: Denver doubles up on the receiver position and both players are capable of stretching out the defense. They both can also work underneath, the middle, and even on the boundary some. It is about complementary skill-sets, and they are just that to Courtland Sutton. With Reagor and Aiyuk's versatile skill-sets, while they can do some of the same things, Denver can mix up how it uses them snap-to-snap, making it an even bigger guessing game for defenses. That is something the Chiefs have perfected.

Round 2, Pick 64: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Pick Analysis: Wilson had a really good Combine, but he still needs development before he is ready to be a starter at the NFL level. Denver isn’t looking for a starter out of the gates, but a guy they can coach up, develop, and start if needed in 2020, then push for a starting job in 2021. Wilson is exactly that and Mike Munchak can do wonders for his game.

Round 3, Pick 95: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

Pick Analysis: Denver brought in two corners in free agency, and also brought back Bausby, while also expecting to get Bryce Callahan back. However, Callahan has major medical issues, Bausby has a lot of development left, and Amukamara has a year, maybe two, left. Robertson is one of the better corners in this class and after a strong Combine, is still flying under the radar. He's a special teams gunner year one that can step up year two if the Broncos part ways with Callahan and/or lose Amukamara.

Round 4: Damien Lewis, IOL, LSU

Pick Analysis: Denver has to improve their interior offensive line and Lewis is a good guard prospect. He brings good power with good movement. He would compete with the RFA-tendered Wilkinson for the right guard spot, while dramatically improving Denver's depth at the position.

Round 4: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

Pick Analysis: Kareem Jackson has some injury concerns, and is well on the wrong side of 30. Burgess was impressive at the Combine, showing great athleticism. His tape shows how reliable of a tackler he is. Putting him as the No. 3 safety for 2020, and maybe in 2021, he takes that step into a starter position post-Jackson.

Round 4: Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

Pick Analysis: Elliott had a solid Combine, but there were other defensive linemen that have good, and more consistent tape than he does who also looked better in Indianapolis. Elliott can play right away, but in a sub role while he gets developed. Adding him to the young defensive line unit the Broncos have under Bill Kollar would make the position a strength again.

Round 5: Braden Mann, P, Texas A & M

Pick Analysis: Denver has to improve its punter position. Mann is probably the best punter in the draft. He has the leg to boom it, but also the control to handle shorter punts and pin opponents against their own end zone. Punting eight games in Denver could see him set punting records.

Round 7: James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

Pick Analysis: A running back that has good quickness, but not the most speed. Robinson can run tough between the tackles, but has the vision and patience to attack the outside as well. There are also good hands and routes from Robinson to be a threat in the passing game.

Round 7: Dele Harding, LB, Illinois

Pick Analysis: With Littleton being signed as a cover linebacker, the Broncos can wait on the position. They still need to improve their depth and Harding can help there. Harding brings good coverage ability and is effective against the run. Denver has to upgrade their special teams units as well, and Harding will do that.

Round 7: Nate Stanely, QB, Iowa

Pick Analysis: There is a chance Stanley goes earlier, as all it takes is one team, but everyone in the NFL I spoke to has mentioned how he is hard to touch before a late day-three pick. Denver picked up Daniel in free agency to serve as Drew Lock's backup, but the team needs to find a guy they can develop to potentially be the long-term backup. Stanley fits the Shurmur offense a lot more than Brett Rypien. At this point in the draft, the Broncos are looking to add competition for the depth players on the roster.

